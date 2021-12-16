US bishop slams German gov’t, Church leaders for jab mandates: ‘They’re wrong’

Bishop Strickland added that people must resist the mandates and call for respect of their free conscience decisions.

(LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Joseph Strickland has once again called out the COVID injections and mandates being pushed across the world, this time in Germany, where Catholic bishops are banning the “unvaccinated” from attending Mass.

“Any of these these mandates that ignore the free will and the free conscience rights of people, I just believe they’re wrong,” the bishop of Tyler, Texas said. He made these comments on this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show co-hosted by Virgin Most Powerful Radio’s Terry Barber.

His Excellency added that even though governments and leaders are trying to coerce and mandate people into taking the abortion-tainted jabs, “people need to resist and say, respect our free conscience choice to receive this experimental treatment or not.”

Watch the full episode to continue hearing Bishop Strickland’s discussion on the COVID jab mandates, fighting modernism, what true shepherds of the Church are called to do, and more.

