US Bishop under fire for COVID stance calls on Christians to tirelessly speak truth

May 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency explains how people in every area of society, including politics, must stand for the truth. He encourages listeners to realize that Jesus Christ protects all who promote and stand up for His teachings.

More specifically, Strickland notes that believers should be unwavering in their pushing for laws based on natural law and “reflect Christian” principles. He also states that society is heading on a path “to our destruction” by ignoring God’s teachings.

Strickland further mentions that Christians are obliged to “be on the side of God and of truth,” and to be fearless witnesses for Christ and the faith.

He concludes by observing that we live in a “crazy world that doesn’t make sense and changes from one moment to the next.” He therefore calls on Christians to remain tireless in promoting the truth because outside of God is only a “path of destruction.”

