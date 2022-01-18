US bishop urges Catholics to stand tall and fight conflict in Church and world

Bishop Strickland said our Lord Jesus Christ is the model for how we should handle instances of conflict, whether in the world or in the Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland urged Catholics not to be fearful of conflict. He said Our Lord Jesus Christ is the model for how we should handle instances of conflict, whether in our world or in the Church.

“We can look to Jesus and see how we should respond to conflict,” he said. “He doesn’t ignore it, but He doesn’t get fearful either. How often does He tell His disciples — and we are His disciples in 2022 — how often does He tell them in the Scriptures: ‘Be not afraid.'”

His Excellency admitted that even as a bishop, he tends to “shy away” from conflict. Returning to the example of Christ, Strickland said He confronts instances of conflict head on, especially when the truth is at stake.

“In that way, conflict is necessary,” he said. “We need to separate darkness from light. We need to seek the light to seek the truth. And when there’s conflict, like I said, I am too often prone to try to smooth it over, try to run from the conflict … But if it’s a question of truth and falsehood, we need the conflict.”

