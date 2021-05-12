US bishop voices support for sanctuary cities for the unborn

May 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland praises grassroots movements that seek to pass local laws which protect the unborn and ban abortion within city limits. He discusses how Lubbock, Texas, and several other towns in his diocese — and across the nation — have become sanctuary cities for the unborn.

Bishop Strickland says that the Biden administration is advancing “the goal of making abortion available in every zip code of the nation.” Pro-lifers should therefore push back and fight for life on the local level.

Strickland also talks about COVID vaccine mandates in schools and at universities. His Excellency states, “I’m very pleased with Governor DeSantis and others that are saying, ‘no, we’re not going to stand for these coercive mandates.’” He also explains that people who have conscientious and moral objections to the shot must be listened to.

Strickland goes on to call out the University of Notre Dame’s policy of mandating vaccines, saying that it’s a tragedy that “a university with the name of Our Lady [is] mandating immorality.”

Lastly, His Excellency argues that the White House’s, according to which Biden respectfully disagrees with Church teaching on experimenting on fetal tissue, while he claims to be a committed Catholic, is an “illogical contradiction.” He notes that when a Catholic denies and protests teachings of the Church, they are not Catholic and must “be respectfully called to leave the faith.”

