US bishop: Vulgar language of pro-abortion politicians shows us their message is ‘from the gutter’

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls out elected officials who compromise our country's moral integrity by supporting abortion, especially those who resort to crass language or vulgar displays.
(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls out elected officials who compromise our country’s moral integrity by supporting abortion, especially those who resort to crass language or vulgar displays.

Implicitly calling out left-wing Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for her rant against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in particular, Bishop Strickland says “it illustrates where the truth is, and it’s not with these people.”

“You don’t spew foul language if you’re about the truth of Jesus Christ. It just doesn’t happen,” he says. “To use foul gutter language, it tells us where their message is coming from, and it’s coming out of the gutter. And we’ve all got to pay attention to that and call elected officials … to be people of integrity and responsibility.”

Also in this week’s episode, His Excellency discusses the courage needed to stand for the truth amid the myriad forces “trying to pull the Church, the world, the nation, all of human society, in the wrong direction.” Scroll to the video above to watch this week’s episode or click here.

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Showclick here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

