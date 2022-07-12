US bishop: Vulgar language of pro-abortion politicians shows us their message is ‘from the gutter’

30+ powerful big-box, Big Tech, and mainstream media companies are targeting their young female employees by offering abortion travel “benefits” to new mothers — to kill their children for the sake of corporate profit and productivity!

Starbucks said it would reimburse travel expenses for employees who need abortions and cannot get them within 100 miles of their homes. In a memo on Monday, the company said it wanted to ensure that its employees had “access to quality health care.” https://t.co/PI1Yg2xKTx — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2022

Amazon says it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters. https://t.co/9M4Dtdzb4X — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 3, 2022

The pro-life movement has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to send a pro-family message to millions of citizens for generations to come — but we cannot LOSE OUT on this moment by caving to corporations and their cheap and disgusting “abortion” benefits!

Jeff Bezos – Amazon

Brian Moynihan – Bank of America

Whitney Wolfe Herd – Bumble

BuzzFeed – Jonah Peretti

Cigna Health Insurance – David Cordani

Citigroup – Jane Fraser

CNN – Chris Licht

Comcast – Brian Roberts

Condé Nast – Roger Lynch

CVS Health – Karen Lynch

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Lauren Hobart

Goldman Sachs – David Solomon

Hewlett-Packard – Enrique Lores

JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon

Kroger – Rodney McMullen

New York Times – Meredith Kopit Levien

Lyft – Logan Green

MasterCard – Michael Miebach

Meta/Facebook - Mark Zuckerberg

Microsoft – Satya Nadella

Paramount – Brian Robbins

Patagonia – Jenna Johnson

PayPal – Dan Schulman

Procter & Gamble – Jon Moeller

Salesforce – Marc Benioff

Starbucks – Kevin Johnson

Target – Brian Cornell

Tesla, Inc. – Elon Musk

Uber – Dara Khosrowshahi

Vox Media – Jim Bankoff

Disney – Bob Chapek

Yelp – Jeremy Stoppelman

Zillow – Rich Barton

