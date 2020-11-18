US bishops concerned about pro-abortion Biden, previously hailed him as second Catholic president

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), yesterday announced a “working group” to deal with pro-abortion Joe Biden as president. The Democrat is a self-proclaimed Catholic who “will support policies that are against some fundamental values that we hold dear as Catholics.”

At the close of the public session of the General Assembly of the USCCB, Gomez mentioned that he had been approached by the heads of various committees to establish “a working group” assessing the situation of a Biden presidency, which was described as being “a unique moment in the history of the Church in this country.”

The group will be headed by Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of Detroit, currently vice president of the USCCB.

“We are anticipating a transition to a president who professes the Catholic faith,” declared the archbishop, which “presents certain opportunities but also certain challenges.”

Gomez first mentioned some areas where he supports Biden, highlighting “immigration reform, refugees and the poor,” as well as the Democrat’s stance “against racism, the death penalty, and climate change.”

“The president-elect has given us reason to believe that his faith commitments will move him to support some good policies,” Gomez summarized. He referred to Biden as president-elect, even though election results have not been officially certified in all states.

The archbishop then addressed Biden’s support for abortion. “He has also given us reason to believe that he will support policies that are against some fundamental values that we hold dear as Catholics,” he said.

“These policies include the repeal of the Hyde Amendment and the preservation of Roe v. Wade. Both of these policies undermine our pre-eminent priority of the elimination of abortion.”

The Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortion, with some exceptions. Roe v. Wade refers to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling imposing abortion on demand until birth on the entire country.

Gomez said that Biden’s “policies also include restoration of the HHS mandate, the process of the Equality Act, and the unequal treatment of Catholic schools. These policies pose a serious threat to the common good, whenever any politician supports them.”

Biden has previously expressed his strong support for abortion, saying he would seek to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law. The former Vice-President also believes that “abortion is an essential health care service.”

Biden’s public proclamation of being a Catholic, combined with his support for these policies, “creates confusion with the faithful about what the Church actually teaches on these questions,” stated Gomez, calling the situation “difficult and complex.”

Despite noting a disparity between Biden’s support for abortion and “fundamental values that we hold dear as Catholics,” Archbishop Gomez ignored this issue only a few days previously.

In the November 7 congratulatory message to Biden, when the media called the election for him, the USCCB not only hailed Biden as president-elect but also referred to him as the second “Catholic” president after John F. Kennedy.

The message called for political leaders to show “national unity and to commit themselves to dialogue and compromise for the common good.” It was promptly republished by Vatican News.

At the very end, the message asked the Blessed Virgin Mary for her intercession to obtain “one nation under God, where the sanctity of every human life is defended and freedom of conscience and religion are guaranteed.”

The USCCB had issued the letter while significant evidence was emerging suggesting that voter fraud has in fact occurred in a widespread manner, particularly in crucial swing states.

In spite of his own call for “national unity”, Gomez used his General Assembly address to take a swipe at Trump, comparing the prospect of welcoming pro-abortion Biden, to the then incoming President Trump in 2016.

He commented that “this follows the president of four years ago, when Cardinal DiNardo, then president of the conference, similarly faced a transition to a new administration, threatening grave and imminent harm on critical issues.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a response to the USCCB’s November 7 letter to Biden, in which he said that in calling Biden “the second Catholic President,” the bishops have confirmed their complicity in abandoning Church teaching.

“With these words of the USCCB the pactum sceleris [plot to commit a crime] between the deep state and the deep church is confirmed and sealed, the enslavement of the highest levels of the Catholic hierarchy to the New World Order, denying the teaching of Christ and the doctrine of the Church,” Viganò wrote.