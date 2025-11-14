US bishops denounce Trump’s deportations in first ‘Special Message’ in over a decade

The Special Message on immigration received 216 votes in favor, 5 votes against, and 3 abstentions.

BALTIMORE (LifeSiteNews) — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued a “Special Message” denouncing mass deportations and urging nations to recognize the dignity of all immigrants.

Approved by an overwhelming margin at the USCCB’s Plenary Assembly on Wednesday, the “Special Message” is the first of its kind in 12 years, with the previous one coming in 2013 to combat the Obama administration’s contraception mandate.

“Catholic teaching exhorts nations to recognize the fundamental dignity of all persons, including immigrants,” the message reads.

“We bishops advocate for a meaningful reform of our nation’s immigration laws and procedures. Human dignity and national security are not in conflict. Both are possible if people of good will work together.… We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people.”

Earlier this week the USCCB announced a new “You Are Not Alone” initiative aimed at supporting illegal immigrants. Liberal El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz claimed Trump is “intimidating and dehumanizing the immigrants in our midst regardless of how they came to be there.”

Instead of supporting a wholly unrestricted immigration system, the bishops affirmed in the Special Message that a nation must preserve control over its borders.

“We recognize that nations have a responsibility to regulate their borders and establish a just and orderly immigration system for the sake of the common good,” wrote the bishops. “Without such processes, immigrants face the risk of trafficking and other forms of exploitation.”

The Special Message on immigration received 216 votes in favor, 5 votes against, and 3 abstentions. A “Special Message” may only be issued at plenary assemblies; it is a statement that the president of the USCCB, the administrative committee, or the general membership considers to be relevant to the current time period. The message must receive a two-thirds majority vote from the conference in order to pass.

The timing of this message coincides with Pope Leo XIV’s seemingly critical comments earlier this month on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

When asked to comment on American immigration policies at Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo expressed concern: “Jesus says very clearly: At the end of the world, we’re going to be asked, how did you receive the foreigner? Did you receive him and welcome him or not?”

The USCCB concluded its message with a special exhortation to immigrant families and affirmed its support for them.

“To our immigrant brothers and sisters, we stand with you in your suffering, since, when one member suffers, all suffer. You are not alone!” states the message.

“We pray for an end to dehumanizing rhetoric and violence, whether directed at immigrants or at law enforcement. We pray that the Lord may guide the leaders of our nation, and we are grateful for past and present opportunities to dialogue with public and elected officials.”

