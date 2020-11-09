US bishops hail Biden as ‘Catholic’ president, ignore his pro-abortion record and disputed election outcome

WASHINGTON D.C, November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) have joined the liberal elite and mainstream media in hailing Joe Biden as the President elect, calling him the second “Catholic” President.

Archbishop José Gomez, the president of the Bishop’s Conference, issued a statement on behalf of the bishops, thanking God “for the blessings of liberty,” and adding that “The American people have spoken in this election.”

The statement asked that leaders could come together in order “to dialogue and compromise for the common good.”

But perhaps the most striking part of the statement was the welcome which the USCCB gave to Biden as President: “As we do this, we recognize that Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has received enough votes to be elected the 46thPresident of the United States. We congratulate Mr. Biden and acknowledge that he joins the late President John F. Kennedy as the second United States president to profess the Catholic faith.”

The message continued by congratulating Kamala Harris: “We also congratulate Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, who becomes the first woman ever elected as vice president.”

Vatican News promptly republished the USCCB’s message on its own website.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó, the former nuncio to the United States, also issued a letter over the weekend, in which he slated the USCCB, saying that “we are frankly left quite disturbed by the declarations of the United States’ Conference of Catholic Bishops.”

The Archbishop continued by pointing out the discrepancy of calling Biden a Catholic, noting that the USCCB had acted “with disturbing cross-eyedness” and thus “credits itself with having supported ‘the second Catholic President in the history of the United States,’ apparently forgetting the not-negligible detail that Biden is avidly pro-abortion, a supporter of LGBT ideology and of anti-Catholic globalism.”

Archbishop Viganó further drew the comparison between the USCCB and Planned Parenthood, who are “are both expressing their satisfaction for the presumed electoral victory of the same person.”

As a result of the USCCB’s statement, Archbishop Viganó notes that they have confirmed their complicity in abandoning Church teaching: “With these words of the USCCB the pactum sceleris [plot to commit a crime] between the deep state and the deep church is confirmed and sealed, the enslavement of the highest levels of the Catholic hierarchy to the New World Order, denying the teaching of Christ and the doctrine of the Church.”

Whilst the USCCB issued an official statement, some bishops individually wrote messages of congratulations to Biden and Harris.

Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, RI, wrote a message on Twitter in which he prayed that “President–elect Joe Biden” would “strive always to govern our nation with wisdom, compassion and moral integrity.”

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden! We join in praying sincerely for his health and safety and that of his family. With the grace of Almighty God to assist and guide him, may he strive always to govern our nation with wisdom, compassion and moral integrity. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) November 7, 2020

Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville also acknowledge Biden as president, but took the opportunity to highlight Biden and Harris’s staunch support of abortion: “Prayers for the new President and prayers for yet to be born children who will be killed through abortion. Kennedy and Biden. Sad commentary of two who claimed to be Catholic. Harris is still a anti- Catholic individual. Sad.”

Prayers for the new President and prayers for yet to be born children who will be killed through abortion. Kennedy and Biden. Sad commentary of two who claimed to be Catholic. Harris is still a anti- Catholic individual. Sad. — Bishop Rick Stika (@BishopStika) November 7, 2020

Last year, when drawing up the document “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizens”, the USCCB voted to affirm that abortion is the “pre-eminent” issue of our time, but only with a majority of 143 to 69.

Despite the media calling the election results, the official result has not been decided, and President Trump is currently taking legal action regarding widespread voter fraud concerns.

Shortly after the media called the election for Biden, Trump issued a statement in which he wrote, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

The President continued: “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

