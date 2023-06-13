US bishops issue call to prayer in reparation for blasphemies of anti-Catholic ‘drag nuns’

'This year, on June 16 — the day of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — a professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking our Lord, His Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated. This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) called on the faithful to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus “as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord” and in particular for the outrages and mockery committed by the infamous anti-Catholic “drag nuns” called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who will honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers at a special “Pride Night” event on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and president of the USCCB, together with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty, and Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles issued a statement to all Catholics in the country to make an act of reparation as the “drag nuns” are honored on the feast of the Sacred Heart, which falls on Friday, June 16, this year.

“Catholic Christians traditionally recognize June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. During this time, we call to mind Christ’s love for us, which is visible in a special way in the image of His pierced heart, and we pray that our own hearts might be conformed to His, calling us to love and respect all His people,” the bishops said in their statement.

Condemning the Dodgers’ decision to honor a vulgar group of transexuals who blasphemously mock both religious sisters who dedicate their life to God and the service of the most needy, as well as the Blessed Virgin Mary and Our Lord Jesus Christ, desecrating the crucifix in the most vile manner imaginable, the bishops declared, “This year, on June 16 — the day of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — a professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking our Lord, His Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated. This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy.”

“It has been heartening to see so many faithful Catholics and others of good will stand up to say that what this group does is wrong, and it is wrong to honor them. We call on Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16, offering this prayer as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord we see in our culture today.”

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has also denounced honoring the “drag” nuns as a group “that mocks women religious, and worse, desecrates the Cross, profanes the Eucharist, and disrupts Holy Mass,” and has called on Catholics to pray to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. However, the archdiocese has also sought to distance itself from the upcoming prayer rally in protest against the Dodgers.

On Friday, June 16, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Catholics and Christians will gather in southern California to prayerfully reject the Major League Baseball team’s support of the infamous Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The anti-Catholic group is set to be honored at that night’s game in celebration of “Pride Night.”

LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will attend and speak at a prayer rally and procession in protest of the scandalous promotion of the anti-Catholic drag “nuns.” At the event, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas will lead a Eucharistic procession in reparation for the offenses committed by the blasphemous drag “nuns.”

LifeSiteNews is co-sponsoring the event along with Catholics for Catholics, Catholic Vote, America Needs Fatima, Church Militant, and Virgin Most Powerful Internet Radio.

“Catholics around the world and especially those local to LA should be outraged by the public acceptance and celebration of a group that openly mocks and blasphemes the Sacred Traditions of the Catholic Church,” reads the original announcement from Catholics for Catholics. “If you are a Catholic or Christian and take your faith seriously, you cannot let such an offense occur against the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has blessed LifeSiteNews in anticipation of the prayer rally and protest on Friday.

Contact information:

To make your views respectfully known, readers can contact the LA Dodgers executive/administrative offices at 1-866-363-4377 ext. 9.

