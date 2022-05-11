US bishops proclaim day of fasting and prayer on May 13 to end abortion

The bishops urged Catholics to pray the Rosary on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima this Friday for the end of abortion and for increased respect for the family.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – After the news of the leaked draft opinion which could overturn Roe v. Wade and riots and violence by abortion activists across the country, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has called for May 13 to be a day of prayer and fasting.

The 13th of this month is the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, marking the anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady to three shepherd children in the small village of Fatima in Portugal in 1917. Accordingly, the USCCB has called for it to be a day of prayer and fasting to end abortion.

“In response to the leak of a draft opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, some abortion advocates are calling for nationwide demonstrations, disruptions of church services, and the personal intimidation of specific Supreme Court justices,” the statement reads, published by the USCCB Public Affairs Office.

Since the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion, abortion activists have become violent in their protests and have particularly targeted Catholic churches. This past Sunday, on Mother’s Day, abortion protestors desecrated churches and in one case stole the tabernacle.

In light of this, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the USCCB, and Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, have encouraged the faithful to participate in prayer and fasting on May 13.

“In the midst of current tensions,” the bishops appealed, “we invite Catholics around the country to join us in fasting and praying the Rosary on Friday, May 13, the Memorial of Our Lady of Fatima. Let us offer our prayers and fasting for these intentions:

For our nation, for the integrity of our judicial system, and that all branches of government be dedicated to seeking the common good and protecting the dignity and rights of the human person, from conception to natural death.

For the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the Supreme Court’s final decision in Dobbs v. Jackson.

For the conversion of the hearts and minds of those who advocate for abortion.

For a new commitment to building an America where children are welcomed, cherished, and cared for; where mothers and fathers are encouraged and strengthened; and where marriage and the family are recognized and supported as the true foundations of a healthy and flourishing society.

For Our Blessed Mother’s intercession and guidance as the Church continues to walk with mothers and families in need, and continues to promote alternatives to abortion, and seeks to create a culture of life.”

Catholics across the country are using the Rosary as a spiritual weapon to combat the evils of abortion and the abortion industry. Now, the USCCB are calling on all Catholics to unite in the battle against the culture of death.

