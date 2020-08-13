US bishops warns faithful to ‘be awake’ to ‘anti-Catholic’ Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Stirckland sent out a tweet suggesting that Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, reminds him of former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who famously called conservatives “deplorables,” at the height of her 2016 campaign.

“Catholics take note....reminds me of another candidate calling us ‘the deplorables’....we need to be awake to this.....Kamala’s Anti-Catholic Assault Previews Her Potential Administration,” wrote Bishop Strickland.

The Tyler, Texas bishop, a stalwart defender of human life and protector of the Catholic faith, was calling attention to an article published in the The Federalist titled, “Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Assault Previews What Would Happen in Her Administration.”

“Vice President Joe Biden has just picked as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a woman who believes Catholicism is an extreme set of views that should disqualify someone from public office,” wrote Paulina Enck, who went on to substantiate her well founded claim.

Harris “demonstrated shocking anti-Catholic bigotry in the confirmation hearings of Judge Brian Buescher,” recounted Enck. Harris cited his membership in the “all-male society” the Knights of Columbus and its stances against abortion and same-sex “marriage” as grounds for rejecting Buescher for a federal district court in Nebraska.

“Ms. Harris’s embrace of religious intolerance is especially significant because in two years she could be the next U.S. President,” wrote the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board at the time. “What does it say about today’s Democrats that no one in the party of Al Smith and JFK sees fit to rebuke her?”

Since the announcement of Harris as Biden’s V.P. pick earlier this week, pro-life leaders have sounded the alarm about her extreme position on abortion.

David Daleiden, head of the pro-life investigative group Center for Medical Progress, wrote that from his firsthand experience, he considers Harris the “greatest threat to First Amendment civil rights our country has ever seen.”

During her time as attorney general of California, Harris played a key role in defending Planned Parenthood over its sale of aborted baby parts (which violated multiple federal laws, according to undercover video of abortion industry personnel).

Last year, Harris unveiled a plan to essentially force pro-life states to seek permission from the federal government before pro-life laws can take effect.

The announcement of her proposal, titled the “Reproductive Rights Act,” said “Harris will require, for the first time, that states and localities with a history of violating Roe v. Wade obtain approval from her Department of Justice before any abortion law or practice can take effect.”

The Susan B. Anthony List has noted Harris’s troubling Senate voting record, displaying her radical views on abortion and her determination to protect it, saying she twice “blocked Senate vote to protect babies born alive during abortion; Unveiled a plan to prevent pro-life states from passing pro-life laws; and voted to force taxpayers to pay for abortions.”

“A vote for Biden/Harris is a vote for child abuse (cross-sex puberty blockers, mutilation surgery), mandatory Drag Queen Story Hour and ‘transgender’ speech rules, and abortion,” wrote Houston Baptist University theology professor Robert A.J. Gagnon in a Facebook post. “In short, an all-out assault on the youngest in our society and the marginalization and persecution of parents and other adults who come to their defense. Don’t be foolish.”

“It is not just anti-Catholic bigotry. She believes that no one should be allowed to be appointed to the court or any administrative government post who ever belonged to a religious institution, organization, club, school, or denomination that views abortion, homosexual practice, or transgenderism as sin,” said Gagnon in a separate Facebook post. “How can any Christian vote for such a person or even fail to cast an effective vote to stop her election?”

On Monday, Bishop Strickland also commented on the high stakes of the upcoming election:

“85 PRAYING DAYS...until the election. Please pray for hearts to turn to God & choose candidates who promote....the sanctity of life, the Christian moral code, the sanctity of marriage & family, parental choice for educating their children & uphold basic freedoms for every person.”