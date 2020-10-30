US cardinal: Joe Biden’s positions on life, marriage, family are ‘not correct’

October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In an interview with Raymond Arroyo on EWTN’ The World Over last night, Cardinal Raymond Burke laid out the hierarchy of issues that should be topmost in Catholic voters’ minds on election night, highlighting how Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s record is “not correct” in relation to life, marriage, and the family.

Prompted by Arroyo’s question about whether “climate change, and religious freedom, and immigration, and abortion are all sort of equal,” the Cardinal explained that there is a “hierarchy of goods” voters should consider in casting their vote.

“What we have to attend to are the most fundamental goods for the country, and the other goods follow from them,” Burke said. “Number one has to be life, number two has to be the family, which is where life is welcomed, and the third has to be religious freedom in order that the home can be truly a little church in order that people can live their faith with integrity,” he continued.

“These are the fundamental issues, and the other things surely all have to be addressed, but if we don’t get it straight with regard to human life in regard to the family and religious freedom, there’s no future for our country,” he said.

Responding to Biden’s presentation of himself as a devout Catholic who will free the nation “from the forces of darkness,” the Cardinal said that Biden, on account of his positions on life, marriage, and the family, is not someone who could deliver the country from darkness. “I would say not,” Burke said.

Saying that he could not imagine how Biden could present himself as a devout Catholic, Burke pointed out that Biden “has a record which is unfortunately perfect in promoting the attack on the innocent defenseless unborn.” He named the politician’s pledge to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide insurance covering procedures contrary to the moral law and his support of gender ideology that attacks the family and religious freedom.

“The great darkness in our nation comes from the wholesale slaughter of the unborn,” he said.

Burke concluded his discussion of Biden’s record with his response to Arroyo’s question, “Would you deny Joe Biden communion, or any public figure who has this record?”

“Of course,” he replied. “First, I would admonish them as I’ve done in the past … but then if they persist in this, then they cannot present themselves for Holy Communion because they are involved in a grave moral evil which is a source scandal to everyone that endangers their own soul.”

