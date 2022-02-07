2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
News

US Catholic bishop comes out in support of Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy

‘The freedom convoy is deeply rooted in the basic values that have built the world we take for granted,’ tweeted Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.
Featured Image
Bishop Joseph E. Strickland of Tyler, Texas, encouraging participation in the Marian Blue Wave.American Life League/YouTube screenshot

Pierre
Boralevi
Pierre Boralevi
Comments 

Help Canadian truckers at the border: LifeFunder.com

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland has come out in support of truckers who have been protesting against Canada’s vaccine mandate in Ottawa and at the border to the U.S. for nearly three weeks now.

The bishop of Tyler, Texas, published his comment on Twitter Monday, saying that the freedom convoy is “deeply rooted in the basic values that have built the world [and that] we take for granted.”

Strickland joined the truckers in their opposition to the vaccine mandate, arguing that people must be “free to make choices for [their] own lives,” and that God has given “a tremendous freedom” to men that he created “in His image.”

“We MUST respect individual freedom,” stressed the U.S. bishop.

The freedom convoy began in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to reinstate the requirement that all truckers crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19.

The movement has gained tremendous momentum since then, and though it remains almost entirely peaceful, the mainstream media, as well as the Canadian government, have repeatedly lied to the public in an attempt to discredit the truckers’ cause.

Though the convoy has managed to gather support from a number of politicians in Canada, bishop Strickland’s tweet is only the second instance of public support from a member of the clergy.

Last week, Canadian priest and YouTuber Fr. Anthony Hannan also sent a message of support to the Freedom Convoy, urging Catholic priests near Ottawa to help and saying that the Catholic Church “has let us down” over COVID mandates.

Help Canadian truckers at the border: LifeFunder.com

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.