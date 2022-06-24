US Conference of Catholic Bishops celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade

‘We thank God today that the Court has now overturned this decision,’ wrote the bishops.

Life is WINNING. Will you donate today to support LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) released a statement celebrating this morning’s historic reversal of the 1973 pro-abortion Roe v. Wade decision.

“This is a historic day in the life of our country, one that stirs our thoughts, emotions and prayers. For nearly fifty years, America has enforced an unjust law that has permitted some to decide whether others can live or die; this policy has resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of preborn children, generations that were denied the right to even be born,” reads the statement, penned by USCCB president Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore.

“America was founded on the truth that all men and women are created equal, with God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This truth was grievously denied by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized and normalized the taking of innocent human life,” continued the release, adding that “We thank God today that the Court has now overturned this decision.”

The USCCB statement goes on to thank the pro-life movement for the victory, stating that the recent decision is the “fruit” of the “prayers, sacrifices, and advocacy of countless ordinary Americans from every walk of life.”

READ: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic ruling

“Now is the time to begin the work of building a post-Roe America. It is a time for healing wounds and repairing social divisions; it is a time for reasoned reflection and civil dialogue, and for coming together to build a society and economy that supports marriages and families, and where every woman has the support and resources she needs to bring her child into this world in love,” urged the bishops.

“As religious leaders, we pledge ourselves to continue our service to God’s great plan of love for the human person, and to work with our fellow citizens to fulfill America’s promise to guarantee the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people.”

Beyond the USCCB, other high-ranking prelates also released statements applauding the Supreme Court’s decision.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, former chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a statement that he is “grateful the Supreme Court has returned the right to the people to determine public policy that protects the lives of unborn children as well as their mothers from the tragedy of abortion.” He further urged Kansas residents to vote in favor of an amendment in August that would declare there is no right to abortion under the state constitution.

Archbishops Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Samuel Aquila of Denver also praised the Friday decision.

“The Arc of history is long but it bends towards justice.” Never have the words the Rev. Martin Luther King, the great prophet of human rights in the 20th century, rung more true.https://t.co/uYqEcNWjrg — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) June 24, 2022

For nearly 50 years, Roe v. Wade has been a dark cloud over our country & has played a role in tens of millions of pre-born babies dying. We praise God for this monumental decision. We must continue to promote the Gospel of Life! My statement: https://t.co/5Kt5MesdaK — Archbishop Aquila (@ArchbishopDen) June 24, 2022

“On this Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus let us be prayerful and grateful for the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe vs Wade,” wrote Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas. “May the pro life community keep our nation in prayer as many react negatively to this important step toward protecting the life of the unborn.”

On this Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus let us be prayerful and grateful for the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe vs Wade. May the pro life community keep our nation in prayer as many react negatively to this important step toward protecting the life of the unborn. — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) June 24, 2022

Share











