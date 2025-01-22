US could face demographic crisis within a decade as deaths predicted to outnumber births: report

The Congressional Budget Office forecasts that US deaths will surpass births by 2033, driven by a below replacement fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman. Combined with reduced immigration, the population outlook raises alarms for economic and demographic stability.

(Live Action) — New projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predict that the United States will soon see a population decline, in part due to falling birth rates. Notably, the report predicts that annual deaths will outnumber annual births in less than 10 years.

According to its latest report, the CBO projects that the U.S. population will be 372 million residents in 30 years – a 2.8 percent drop from last year’s projection of 383 million people. These figures are based on two primary factors: declining birth rates, and an expected decline in immigration.

By 2033, deaths are expected to outnumber births, in part “because fertility rates are projected to remain too low for a generation to replace itself.”

“Since last year, CBO has lowered its projection of the total fertility rate over the long run from 1.70 births per woman to 1.60 and incorporated differences in the fertility rates of women born in the United States and women born elsewhere,” the report summary said. A replacement level of 2.1 births per woman is necessary to keep the population stable.

As the report noted, “the size of the U.S. population and its composition by age and sex have significant implications for the economy and the federal budget.”

Though the CBO report is just one of many raising the alarm as to a potential population crisis, many leaders throughout the United States continue to push for the killing of the country’s preborn citizens in the womb through abortion.

There are an estimated 2,841 abortions daily in the U.S., which means over 1 million preborn children are killed in America each year. This staggering figure, combined with the fact that many families are smaller and fewer women are having children altogether, is poised to have a devastating impact on America’s future.

Yet it seems unlikely that the course will reverse until society starts to recognize that human life is valuable at all stages, and it is impossible to advocate for the thriving of a people while at the same time advocating for the legalized killing of a portion of the population.

