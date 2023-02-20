US defense dept contracted with Chinese Communist Party to deploy COVID vaccine against citizens

‘The current war is the war of the global governments (plural)’ who ‘are partners and co-investors into 'joint ventures' against us, people of the world’ deploying ‘prohibited biowarfare agents for killing and injuring their own civilian population,’ researcher Sasha Latypova wrote.

Editor’s Note: This article is the fifth of a series on the role of the U.S. government in orchestrating a bioterrorism attack upon their own citizens utilizing “biowarfare agents” marketed as “COVID-19 vaccines.” All current articles of the series can be accessed here.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. government documents reveal that the Department of Defense (DoD) partnered with a pharmaceutical company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in developing and distributing the Pfizer / BioNTech “biological warfare agents marketed as ‘Covid-19 vaccines,’” according to a prominent researcher.

“It is curious that the US DoD awarded $10 billion … to a venture whose substantial equity (and IP) holder is the Chinese Communist Party,” wrote Sasha Latypova in a December 28 substack article.

Latypova is a former pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years’ experience in the industry specializing in research and development. She has been a source of several important bombshell reports over the last year.

Lamenting that this association with the CCP had not received broader attention in the media and elsewhere, Latypova demonstrated how government officials sought to conceal this relationship through redactions in documents released to the public as a result of Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuits.

Including the image of one heavily redacted text concealing the name of a third party to an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech for the “co-development and distribution” of a “coronavirus vaccine,” Latypova announced, “I know what is in the redacted part of the above paragraph and it was not hard to figure out.”

“Fosun Pharmaceuticals,” she stipulated, is the redacted entity. The sentence thus reads, “Fosun Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and BioNTech entered into an agreement for the co-development and distribution (excluding China) of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine … ”

She confirmed this assertion with another document dated March 16, 2020, from BioNTech announcing that corporation’s “strategic alliance” with Fosun for development and commercialization of the gene-based injections.

Therefore, “Pfizer-BioNTech is really a three3-party R&D alliance: Fosun-Pfizer-BioNTech, and by ‘party’ I mean that one of the three is the Chinese Communist Party,” Latypova wrote. “Fosun is a huge Chinese conglomerate that owns a large number of global companies, and its chairman, Guo Guangchang, is a very high ranking member of the CCP.”

Cited by Forbes as being worth over $4 billion, Guangchang is a member of at least three organizations associated with the CCP, including the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference that under the supervision and direction of the CCP provides consultation and advisory input to CCP legislative bodies.

Latypova, who grew up in the Soviet Union, further clarified this point in an email correspondence with LifeSiteNews, stating, “In China, every large employer, especially in something strategic like biopharma sector, is controlled by the CCP.” The case was the same “in the Soviet Union, where each workplace had a ‘partorg,’ a representative supervisor from the Communist party, or a whole department of them.”

Other documents describe a global “pharmacovigilance” agreement for data sharing established among the three parties, with a fourth party, the Israeli Ministry of Health, added on January 6, 2021. As summarized by Latypova, these parties agree to “count the bodies and share the data with each other.”

In earlier presentations, the former co-founder of multiple research organizations who retired at a relatively young age reported on how the COVID-19 “vaccines” were fully produced, controlled, and distributed by the DoD, which managed to classify them not as medicines or pharmaceuticals but as “COVID countermeasures” under the authority of the military. This means they are not required to comply with U.S. law governing the manufacturing quality, testing, effectiveness, safety, and labeling of drugs or other medical products.

Yet even though these “countermeasures” did not fall under the regulatory and monitoring authority of the FDA and CDC, these agencies orchestrated a “fake theatrical” public relations performance giving the impression to an unsuspecting population that these standard safeguards were indeed in place.

In addition, with the pharmaceutical companies, the government agencies and more were involved in “a conspiracy to commit mass murder through bioterrorism and informational warfare operations worldwide,” Latypova asserted. “The evidence is overwhelming that there is an intent to harm people by the COVID 19 injections, so-called ‘vaccines,’ and other nonsensical COVID response measures implemented in lockstep by governments all over the world,” including lockdowns, mask mandates, and school closures, she said.

In order to accomplish these ends, the government put in place “pseudo-legal” structures over several decades that violate the U.S. Constitution, including citizens’ human rights, with the purpose of executing a “COVID-19 vaccine” bioterrorism attack upon its own citizens, killing and maiming many thousands with complete immunity for all agencies and corporations involved.

“When a known weaponizable tech is given a liability-free, extrajudicial status shielded from all regulations, it’s not hard to put two and two together,” Latypova wrote. “The national security, DoD and Intelligence officials absolutely knew all of this. They went ahead and authorized a $10 billion purchase order of this weaponizable tech from the Fosun-Pfizer-BioNTech enterprise (backed by numerous foreign governments including the Chinese), to deliver and deploy it onto Americans, during the time of war” (emphasis in original).

“The current war is the war of the global governments (plural), that only pretend to be at odds with each other,” she continued. In reality, they “are partners and co-investors into ‘joint ventures’ against us, people of the world. They use taxpayers’ money to fund, develop, then ‘approve,’ purchase and deploy prohibited biowarfare agents for killing and injuring their own civilian population, their own armed forces, first responders, healthcare workers, pregnant women and children.”

“To stop this, every one of us must start using correct precise language, start calling things what they really are,” Latypova concluded.

