US Department of Energy now concludes COVID-19 escaped from Chinese lab: report

(LifeSiteNews) – In a dramatic shift from the conventional wisdom about a theory that was once widely derided as conspiratorial misinformation, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) now believes that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab,

The Wall Street Journal reported that a “classified intelligence report,” just under five pages and “recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress,” reveals that DOE has, with “low confidence,” concluded the virus that sparked a global pandemic in 2020 most likely spread after escaping from a lab in Communist China, based on unspecified new intelligence, review of academic literature, and expert opinion.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly takes the same position (with “moderate confidence”); the National Intelligence Council and four other unspecified agencies continue to hold (with “low confidence”) that COVID spread naturally, according to the report.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to comment on the report but told CNN that “President Biden specifically requested that the national labs, which are part of the Energy Department, be brought into this assessment because he wants to put every tool at use to be able to figure out what happened here,” explaining DOE’s interest in the subject.

“Kudos to those who are willing to set aside their preconceptions and objectively re-examine what we know and don’t know about Covid origins,” Stanford microbiologist Dr. David Relman responded. “My plea is that we not accept an incomplete answer or give up because of political expediency.”

Publicly, the lab leak theory was widely mocked and dismissed ever since Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas floated it in February 2020, and for months any suggestion of it was condemned as misinformation. It was not until mid-2021 that mainstream media outlets began to acknowledge it as a possibility.

In May 2021, Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee released a report finding “significant circumstantial evidence” that COVID spread from a leak at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Under former director and White House COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID) approved funding for EcoHealth to explore gain-of-function (GOF) research, which entails intentionally strengthening viruses to better study their potential effects, on coronaviruses, at several sites, including WIV.

Fauci and his defenders insisted that the work NIAID approved was not gain-of-function research and could not have led to COVID, but in January 2022 the conservative investigators of Project Veritas released documents they obtained showing that, before going to NIAID, EcoHealth previously pitched its funding request to DARPA, which rejected it on the grounds that the project would violate a preexisting moratorium on GOF research and failed to account for its potential risks.

Since then, leaked emails have revealed that top researchers with NIAID, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), London’s Wellcome Trust, and the Netherlands’ Erasmus University Medical Center were aware of the lab-leak possibility as early as February 2020 but feared publicly acknowledging it would impair “science and international harmony.”

Andrew Huff, a former Army infantryman in Iraq, research fellow in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and vice president-turned-whistleblower for the medical non-government organization EcoHealth Alliance, has also attested that COVID-19’s origins trace back to U.S. federal funding overseen by Fauci and the federal government.

