US energy analyst slams ‘net zero’ targets, says ‘the world needs Canadian oil and gas’

American expert Arjun Murti blasted arbitrary energy goals and encouraged the continued use of Alberta oil at the Global Business Forum last week.

BANFF, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — A U.S. analyst announced the world needs more and not less Alberta energy as the Trudeau government pushes net-zero energy targets.

On September 21, Arjun Murti, an American energy consultant, told the Global Business Forum that net-zero energy targets are being wrongly framed, and Alberta energy is crucial to moving to a cleaner energy system.

“While we have situations both with U.S. and Canada where there’s this ‘keep it in the ground mentality,’ as if that’s going to make any difference at all. I would say the world needs our oil and gas in it, especially Canadian oil and gas,” he said amid applause.

“I think Canadian oil and gas is going to be amongst the cleanest, with strong labour standards and competitive jobs for Canadians,” Murti declared.

The September Global Business Forum, held annually in Banff, gathers experts and politicians, including Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, to discuss global and social issues.

Despite the net-zero emissions goal being pushed by globalists, Murti, a partner with Veriten, a New York-based consultancy that advises world leaders on the energy transition, argued that net-zero should not be Canada’s or the United States’ goal.

Instead of limiting the energy of the richest 10% of countries, Murti revealed that the true solution is to ensure that the energy security of the 80% of struggling counties, which means producing more Alberta oil.

Murti explained that Canada and the United States overemphasize net zero emissions rather than working to create the energy system needed to actually reduce emissions.

Murti pointed out the hypocrisy of climate change alarmists pushing for zero emissions while flying in private planes to conferences around the world.

“One of the big issues with this whole greenhouse gas discussion is that (…) the U.S. government does a poor job of differentiating emissions that come from development versus that which comes from consumption by consumers driving their cars and flying in airplanes,” he declared.

Murti explained that rather than having Saudi United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, or Russia produce oil, it should come from Canada, which has better production regulations.

“It should be produced in Canada, under Canadian labour law, Canadian environmental law and a Pathways Alliance … the world needs Canadian oil and gas,” he declared.

“It’s going to be some of the quote, ‘most ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) friendly’ — and I think it’s an overused phrase, but in this case, it’s accurate when the most ESG friendly barrels and molecules of gas that are out there anywhere in the world are coming from Canada,” Murti added.

Murti’s support for Alberta oil comes as the Trudeau government continues to impose clean energy regulations as Canadians struggle to pay their energy bills.

Recently, the federal government’s own analysis found that if the regulations go through, by 2040 people living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia will face steep increases in their electric power bills, but the Trudeau government is moving forward anyway.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

While Trudeau’s plan has been pushed under the guise of “sustainability,” his intention to decrease nitrous oxide emissions by limiting the use of fertilizer has been criticized by farmers. They say this will reduce profits and could even lead to food shortages.

Moreover, experts are warning that the Trudeau government’s new “clean fuel” regulations, which come into effect next year, will cost Canadian workers – many of whom are already struggling under decades-high inflation rates – an average $1,277 extra annually.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have repeatedly promised to place the interests of their people above the Trudeau government’s “unconstitutional” demands while consistently reminding the federal government that their infrastructures and economies depend upon oil, gas, and coal.

“We will never allow these regulations to be implemented here, full stop,” Smith recently declared. “If they become the law of the land, they would crush Albertans’ finances, and they would also cause dramatic increases in electricity bills for families and businesses across Canada.”

Share











