US governors, Canadian premiers write letter demanding Biden and Trudeau end mandates for truckers 

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) – Two Canadian premiers and 16 U.S. state governors are demanding that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and American President Joe Biden allow un-jabbed truckers to cross the border.
“We are writing to request that you immediately reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions available to cross border truck drivers,” wrote Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, and 16 U.S. governors in a letter to Biden and Trudeau dated February 16
Today, I joined 16 United States Governors and Premier Kenney to call on the Prime Minister and the President of the United States to immediately reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions for truckers.
[1/2] pic.twitter.com/0g9v6AflLc
— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 16, 2022
The governors of the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming were signatories.
Since January 15, all truckers entering Canada from the U.S. must be fully jabbed against COVID-19. Canadian truckers who are not jabbed are allowed into the U.S. but must quarantine for two weeks. All non-Canadian truckers who have refused the jab are denied entry into Canada.
In their letter, the elected leaders wrote that while they understand the “vital importance of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated,” they are “deeply concerned that terminating these exemptions” has caused supply chain issues.
“The timing of your decision to terminate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions could not have been worse, as North America already faces grave supply chain constraints,” the leaders stated.
The governors and premiers argued that the “lack of exemptions will force thousands of drivers out of the trucking industry, which is already facing a significant workforce shortage. The removal of these exemptions is ultimately unnecessary, and we cannot afford to lose any more truck drivers who transport food and other vital supplies across the border.”
On Monday, February 14, Trudeau took the unprecedented step of enacting the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy that arrived in Ottawa almost three weeks ago and the aligned groups blocking some of the major U.S.-Canada border crossings.
GoFundMe has been called on the carpet by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for what he described in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as possible engagement in potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices.
After the BigTech crowdfunding giant summarily and seemingly arbitrarily shut down the page for the Canadian Freedom Convoy just as donations reached $10 million, Sen. Cruz sent the letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan asking for the federal agency to investigate.
Please SIGN, SHARE and SUPPORT this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices."
One of the main focuses of his letter is fairness.
How can GoFundMe shut down fundraising for an entirely peaceful protest by Canadian Truckers, while, to cite just one example, having allowed the fundraiser for the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" in Seattle during the BLM/Antifa riots in the summer of 2020 to continue?
All freedom-loving people should be rightly suspicious that GoFundMe seems to apply one standard to fundraising for liberal causes, and another, far more stringent standard for conservative causes, which can effectively stop conservatives from expressing their support of a cause financially.
If this is true, it is unfair - and, undemocratic - and needs to be stopped immediately. And, that's why GoFundMe must be investigated now!
Please SIGN, SHARE and SUPPORT this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices."
GoFundMe says that their terms and conditions were violated because of false claims in the media that the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests had turned violent.
But, this is simply untrue, as there has been absolutely no riotous behavior (this is Canada after all, eh).
Clearly, Ottawa is not Seattle. Ottawa is not Portland.
In fact, the Ottawa police department said that there had been only 7 arrests, for minor violations, among throngs of tens of thousands - and, organizers of the Truckers Freedom Convoy have stated that their people had nothing to do with those arrests.
Please SIGN, SHARE and SUPPORT this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices."
While conservatives hate the idea of more government regulation, they hate the idea of losing their right to protest in support of freedom even more.
Smug BigTech companies should not be allowed to kill the momentum of peaceful causes they (or, their peers in Silicon Valley or Washington, DC) don't like.
Simply put, conservative causes on the GoFundMe platform must be held to exactly the same standard as liberal causes. If they are not, then the government must intervene to regulate GoFundMe, or shut them down.
Thank you SIGNING and SHARING this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices."
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'GoFundMe freezes more than 4 million dollars raised for Canadian truckers protesting vax mandates' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gofundme-freezes-more-than-4-million-dollars-raised-for-canadian-truckers-protesting-vax-mandates/
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
However, the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge ended before Trudeau enacted the EA. On Monday, following incidents caused by an “extreme element”, a spokesperson for the Coutts crossing blockade said it would disperse the following day, explaining that the protesters’ objective had been to be at the border “peacefully.”
Organizers for the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa said on Tuesday that they would “hold the line.”
Both the House of Commons and the Senate will debate the Emergencies Act this week, and if either chamber votes against it, the Act could cease to be in effect. This would be seen as, essentially, a vote of non-confidence against the Trudeau government.
Since the Freedom Convoy arrived in Ottawa, Canadian provinces Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec have dropped, or announced they will be soon dropping, most COVID rules.