US gov’t attitudes on communism in World War II brought cultural and moral destruction to the West

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Diana West, former columnist and author of the 2013 book American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation’s Character, where she exposes the “massive incursion” of leftists and communist agents working on behalf of the Soviet Union into the Franklin Roosevelt administration and explains how this censored part of history continues to shape our world today.

FDR’s administration was very progressive and even “revolutionary,” says West. She argues that not only was it chock full of leftists, that in reality implicitly gave Soviet sympathizers and even secret Soviet agents a cover to infiltrate the government and have real effect on policy, especially foreign policy. FDR famously acquiesced to many of Joseph Stalin’s geopolitical demands during the waning days of the Second World War.

West believes our world would look completely different if the U.S. and its allies had not allowed communists to take advantage of the power vacuums in Eastern and Central Europe and China.

“1943 is a very significant point in World War II, because in 1943 … Stalin’s army was still inside the Soviet boundary of the day. They had not moved into Eastern Europe, they had not moved into Central Europe, they had not gotten to Berlin,” she says. “But the course of history is such that all of the tyranny that we’re facing today, the various wars that we’ve undergone, the destruction of the West, of Christianity, of the family — a lot of these things could really not have gotten off the ground had you not had the events that saw half of Europe seized, the ongoing march of the Frankfurt School in the rest of Europe and the United States … ”

West also argues that the legacy of Senator Joseph McCarthy, widely decried even by conservatives for perpetuating the so-called “Red Scare” in the early 1950s, should be reappraised and held in higher esteem, while that of FDR should be held in lower esteem. Listen to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show below.

