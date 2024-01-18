US gov’t conducted ‘alarming’ bank record surveillance of Bible, sporting goods buyers after Jan. 6

This kind of pervasive financial surveillance, carried out in coordination with and at the request of federal law enforcement, into Americans' private transactions is alarming and raises serious doubts about respect for fundamental civil liberties.

(LifeSiteNews) — After the events of January 6, 2021, federal investigators asked banking institutions to flag the transactions of law-abiding Americans who used terms like MAGA and TRUMP while making payments — or who simply purchased Bibles or shopped at sporting goods stores — because their transactions might indicate they are “Domestic Terrorists” or “Homegrown Violent Extremists.”

“We now know the federal government flagged terms like ‘MAGA’ and ‘TRUMP’ to financial institutions if Americans completed transactions using those terms. What was also flagged? If you bought a religious text, like a BIBLE, or shopped at Bass Pro Shop,” wrote Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee that is overseeing the investigation on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, on X.

We now know the federal government flagged terms like “MAGA” and “TRUMP,” to financial institutions if Americans completed transactions using those terms. What was also flagged? If you bought a religious text, like a BIBLE, or shopped at Bass Pro Shop. pic.twitter.com/jjRaVNItWz — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 17, 2024

Jordan included a letter from his committee to Noah Bishoff, the former director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Stakeholder Integration and Engagement in the Strategic Operations of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), requesting that Bishoff testify about the egregious behavior by federal investigators.

“FinCEN warned financial institutions of ‘extremism’ indicators that include ‘transportation charges, such as bus tickets, rental cars, or plane tickets, for travel to areas with no apparent purpose,’ or ‘the purchase of books (including religious texts) and subscriptions to other media containing extremist views,’” Jordan wrote.

“In other words, FinCEN urged large financial institutions to comb through the private transactions of their customers for suspicious charges on the basis of protected political and religious expression,” the U.S. House Judiciary Committee leader said.

“Despite these transactions having no apparent criminal nexus and, in fact, relate to Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights – FinCEN seems to have adopted a characterization of these Americans as potential threat actors,” Jordan continued. “This kind of pervasive financial surveillance, carried out in coordination with and at the request of federal law enforcement, into Americans’ private transactions is alarming and raises serious doubts about FinCEN’s respect for fundamental civil liberties.”

Jordan told Bishoff that his testimony was needed to explain “federal law enforcement’s mass accumulation and use of Americans’ private information without legal process.”

What are the Feds so afraid of?

“Turns out, benign, all-American consumerism by a completely peaceful and law-abiding citizen with zero criminal record or activity somehow threatens the people running my own country into the ground,” The Federalist’s Joy Pullman wrote in an article that is both humorous and searing.

“What are they afraid of, and why do they hate Jesus so much?” she asked.

She continued:

Amazing how a totally nonthreatening mom of little kids scares these people, but they have zero qualms about the actual terrorists and foreign military plants certainly embedding themselves into the United States thanks to our wide-open border. … Easy to pad the “terrorist” numbers with people like us and make a nincompoop-filled Congress believe they need to give lots more money to these power-mongering freaks who send the FBI after compliant daddies with seven kids and surveil devout Christians and angry moms and dads at school board meetings.

Share











