US gov’t data reveals shocking miscarriage, still birth rates after COVID jab compared to flu vaccine

(LifeSiteNews) – A preprint study examining government data has found that, in comparison to the influenza vaccine, the COVID-19 gene-based inoculations produce a 57-fold increase in miscarriages, a 38-fold increase in still birth rates, and a 1200-fold increase in menstrual abnormalities.
Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified Obstetrician/Gynecologist, appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show on Thursday to discuss the paper he coauthored and expects will soon be “the lead featured article in a major peer-reviewed medical journal.”
The expert in maternal fetal medicine, who has almost 44 years of experience, lamented the results, telling Carlson that “the pushing of these experimental COVID-19 vaccines globally is the greatest violation of medical ethics in the history of medicine, maybe humanity.”
“We have never, ever broken the sacrosanct golden rule of pregnancy, never, ever,” he told the Fox News host, explaining that it is a medical “golden rule to never allow unknown substances to ever be used in pregnancy.”
Using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) VAERS system, Thorp explained that he and his colleagues “compared the COVID-19 vaccine adverse events over 18 months with those of the influenza vaccine over 282 months.”
Recognizing the “danger threshold” used by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC of a “two-fold or greater” increase indicating “abnormal” outcomes, the physician reported, “We found a 1200-fold increase in severe menstrual abnormalities, a 57-fold increase in miscarriage, [and] a 38-fold increase in fetal death or stillbirth rates. We found 15 other major pregnancy complications, all far exceeding the CDC and the FDA values of safety.”
According to the study’s abstract, these additional complications include “fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformation, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal arrhythmias, [and] fetal cardiac arrest.”
Furthermore, “I can produce more than 30 other completely independent sources globally that corroborate exactly our findings,” Thorp said. “And if that is not bad enough, this includes Pfizer’s own internal data.”
In an essay Thorp wrote last November unpacking the findings of his team—which includes Dr. Peter McCullough—he lists “34 Independent Sources Collaborating VAERS C19 Vax Injury” including the UK government, UK Yellow card, EMA EudraVigillance, World Health Organization VigiAccess, and the World Council for Health.
As early as December 1, 2020, a former vice president and chief scientist for Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, along with a German colleague, filed a petition with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) calling for an immediate halt to all testing of the COVID-19 “vaccines” due to significant safety concerns including “infertility of indefinite duration [which] could result in vaccinated women.”
By April 2021, LifeSiteNews covered how thousands of women around the world were already reporting disrupted menstrual cycles after receiving injections of COVID-19 “vaccines,” (i.e. biowarfare agents). Such reports continued into August and September of that year despite the headwinds of Big Tech information suppression.
Around the same time, at least one study also emerged confirming the dreadful results of Yeadon’s unheeded warning in 2020, along with the surfacing of another study obtained from the Japanese medicines agency. This revealed how the “vaccine” substances concentrate in the ovaries, presenting the potential for all sorts of long term complications.
In January 2022, whistleblower physicians from the U.S. Department of Defense revealed a 279% increase in miscarriages among military families, a 471% increase in female infertility, and a 156% increase in birth defects.
Unpacking some of her team’s findings among a trove of Pfizer documents released due to a court order, feminist author Naomi Wolf explained last May that while women had been “assured that the vaccines were safe and effective,” this was based on faulty science. And furthermore, “reproduction itself is targeted” by these mRNA injections, causing a large-scale “baby die-off” amounting to “genocide.”
