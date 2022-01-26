US gov’t whisteblowers sound alarm over increases in miscarriages, cancer, since COVID shot rollout

‘This is corruption at the highest level. We need investigations. The Secretary of Defense needs to be investigated. The CDC needs to be investigated,’ attorney Tom Renz said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Three whistleblowers from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) said that based on concealed government data there have been alarming increases in cases of cancer, myocarditis, and miscarriages since the rollout of experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

This announcement was made by medical freedom rights attorney Thomas Renz during a brief presentation at a U.S. Senate panel discussion hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday. The event was titled “COVID-19: A Second Opinion,” and welcomed around a dozen medical experts, including Drs. Peter McCullough, Harvey Risch, Pierre Kory, and Robert Malone.

The Ohio-based attorney, who remains involved in several major cases brought against federal agencies relating to fraud and violations of medical freedom rights, began by clarifying that he has received formal declarations under penalty of perjury from all three whisteblowers.

“We have substantial data showing, for example, [that] miscarriages [have] increased by almost 300 percent over the five-year average. We saw an almost 300 percent increase in cancer over the five-year average,” Renz said.

On “neurological issues — which would affect our pilots — [the data shows] over a thousand percent increase! … Eighty-two thousand per year to 863,000 in one year. Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes possibly killed.”

Thanking Kory for making an earlier reference to corruption, Renz asserted, “That’s precisely what it is. They know this [information].”

To further emphasize his point, the attorney discussed information that came from “Project Salus,” a defense department system that integrates multiple data streams for the purpose of analysis.

Emphasizing that these systems track results of experimental COVID-19 vaccine injections and pass them along to the CDC, Renz stated that White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in late December were featured in the media, urging people to receive these shots. They claimed the nation was experiencing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” including 99 percent of hospitalizations being among those who have not been injected.

“In Project Salus, in the weekly report [at the time], the DOD document says specifically, 71 percent of new cases are in the ‘fully vaccinated’ and 60 percent of hospitalizations are in the fully vaxxed. This is corruption at the highest level. We need investigations. The Secretary of Defense needs to be investigated. The CDC needs to be investigated,” he said.

During Johnson’s introduction of Renz, he emphasized these “very alarming” increases and referred to evidence produced by the whistleblowers that “data has been doctored already” with regard to cases of myocarditis.

Having apparently performed a search query in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) in August, Johnson indicated that cases of myocarditis were approximately 20 or 28 times higher than normal. “But now in January, it’s only two times higher. So there appears to be doctoring of the data now.”

In response, he announced that he had sent “a record preservation letter” to the DOD that morning and thus “the Department of Defense, the Biden administration is on notice, they must preserve these records, and this must be investigated,” Johnson concluded.

Last September, Renz announced another whistleblower who had provided government data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) documenting 48,465 deaths within 14 days of COVID-19 vaccination among Medicare patients alone.

In July, another testified that there were “at least 45,000” vaccine-related deaths due to experimental COVID-19 vaccine injections, when the passive VAERS reporting system totaled only 10,991 at the time.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the president and CEO of an Indianapolis-based insurance company raised alarm regarding “the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business,” stating they “are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic” among “primarily working-age people 18 to 64.”

For many doctors who have examined these experimental COVID-19 injections, the death rates are not surprising.

Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, drew significant attention last March when he issued an open letter and video warning of a “global catastrophe without equal” due to experimental COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Around the same time, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, stated, “If someone wished to harm or kill a significant proportion of the world’s population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now will enable it.”

“It’s my considered view that it is entirely possible that this [system of widespread gene-transfer vaccination] will be used for massive-scale depopulation,” he said.

Others have said that this substance is “technology designed to poison people,” and Dr. Shankara Chetty of South Africa has concluded that the purpose of the pandemic and vaccine campaigns is to “control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned.”

Furthermore, “the deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned.”

