US House approves impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden

Despite Wednesday’s vote, House Republican lawmakers were far more circumspect about the likelihood of actually getting articles of impeachment through the currently Democrat-controlled Senate.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted 221-212 Wednesday to authorize an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, in what the embattled Democrat leader is calling a “baseless political stunt.”

The Hill reports that the vote, which fell along party lines, concerns persistent allegations that the Biden family has leveraged its political clout for illicit financial gain around the world, and was motivated in part by the White House’s resistance to a document request last month. The resolution does not itself constitute articles of impeachment, but rather directs the relevant committees to “continue their ongoing investigations as part of” determining “whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach.”

“We’re very pleased with the vote today. I think that it’s a message loud and clear to the White House: we expect you to comply…” said House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY). “We’ll soon depose and interview several members of the Biden family and their associates about these influence-peddling schemes. But we’re facing obstruction from the White House.”

The president responded by accusing Republicans of not “doing anything to address [America’s] pressing challenges” in contrast to his own purported daily focus “on the issues facing the American people … Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”

For years, Biden has been dogged by allegations of personal corruption and influence peddling. During the Obama years, he infamously boasted that as vice president, he facilitated the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who had been investigating energy company Burisma Holdings (on whose board Biden’s son Hunter served despite lacking experience in the energy industry), by threatening to withhold a billion-dollar loan from the U.S. to Ukraine. Defenders claim that the move was about Shokin not prosecuting corruption aggressively enough, but critics suggest it was about Shokin potentially getting too close to Burisma and, by extension, Hunter.

In the months before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was delivered to and abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop and contained scores of emails and texts detailing the Biden family’s international business activities. The story was initially maligned as “disinformation” but eventually acknowledged as real long after Biden was safely elected.

In June, members of Congress reviewed an FBI informant file alleging that in June 2020 the future president accepted a $5 million bribe from a Burisma executive, and reportedly corroborating that the elder Biden was indeed the “big guy” repeatedly referred to in business correspondents found on Hunter’s laptop. Banking records released in August further detailed more than $20 million received by Biden, family members, and business associates through business dealings around the world.

Despite Wednesday’s vote, GOP lawmakers were far more circumspect about the likelihood of actually impeaching the president, which would require a supermajority vote in the currently Democrat-controlled Senate to convict and remove.

“They know where I am on impeachment. If they don’t have that link between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s activities, I’m not going to vote for impeachment,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who voted for the resolution. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) said simply, “We can’t prejudge the outcome; the Constitution does not permit us to do so. We have to follow the truth where it takes us.”

