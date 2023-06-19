US House member says on MSNBC that Trump ‘needs to be shot’ before correcting herself

(LifeSiteNews) — During a weekend interview, a Democrat representative rushed to correct herself when she accidentally said that former president Donald Trump “needs to be shot.”
Rep. Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands, was brought on MSNBC on Sunday to discuss the impact of Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. She is also a member of the House Intelligence Committee and a former House impeachment manager during Trump’s second trial.
Asked how the country may be impacted by the charges against the former president, Plaskett said that “having Trump not only have had the codes, but now he has the classified information for Americans and being able to put that out and share it in his resort with anyone and everyone who comes through, that should be terrifying to all Americans, and he needs to be shot — stopped.”
Donald Trump has suggested a 6-week abortion ban is ''too harsh'', attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bill protecting innocent human life after 6 weeks.
Obviously pro-lifers wish to protect all human life from conception with outright abortion bans.
SIGN: Donald Trump MUST support pro-life legislation
The former president said he is ''looking at all alternatives'' when asked if he would support such a 6-week ban, making this a crucial opportunity for pro-life voters to make their views known to him in no uncertain terms.
"He has to do what he has to do," Trump said about Gov. DeSantis' abortion bill. "If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh."
Anyone truly in the pro-life movement thinking the ban is too harsh must mean it's too harsh on those babies less than 6-weeks who can still be murdered.
Mr. Trump's outlandish claim about anyone in the pro-life movement opposing the ban is doubtful to say the least, but there was more to follow in the interview.
When pressed on whether he thought the bill was ''too harsh'', Trump would not answer directly, instead saying: ''I'm looking at all alternatives. I'm looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That's the most important thing that's ever happened for the pro-life movement.''
The former president is correct in saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a monumental step for the pro-life movement, but it should only be the beginning of banning the killing of babies in the womb entirely.
Donald Trump's belief that even a 6-week abortion ban is extreme spells trouble for every citizen concerned about ending abortion, which is why we need you to take part in this urgent petition to him.
SIGN & SHARE: We must change Donald Trump's mind on abortion
Our true loyalty is to innocent human beings facing death, none more so than those in the womb, and any candidate who prevaricates about something so important to building a civilized society has to be corrected.
We urge all Republican candidates to advocate for a total ban on abortion, without any exceptions - not just at 6-week's gestation as an incremental measure.
SIGN & SHARE our petition urging Donald Trump to do the right thing.
MORE INFORMATION:
Trump distances himself from 6-week abortion ban by DeSantis: 'Too harsh' - LifeSiteNews
Her unexpected comment came after she described the ongoing case and its relevance to national security, nuclear weapons, information collection and military allies as “incredibly serious.”
Plaskett’s comments presumed that Trump would “share” classified document contents with persons who would come through the Mar-a-lago Trump estate but there has been nothing to indicate that Trump would ever allow such a thing or that the documents would have necessarily been more secure with the National Archives (NARA) agency.
Trump had repeatedly offered the agency the opportunity to review the documents he had and to make decisions about some of them possibly deemed too sensitive for him to retain but the offer was not taken up.
Conservative Treehouse reported that “The NARA refused to participate in the collection of any documents from the White House during the transition phase following the November 2020 election.” Critics of the legal action against Trump have charged that the lack of response to Trump was a deliberate setup to justify these later charges. The government records agency deliberately “refused to assist in the collection of the Trump records for national archive holding and review, and then the NARA triggered a sequence of events that led to the DOJ using a reference from the NARA, to weaponize a process they refused to engage in.”
Trump was indicted earlier this month for allegedly mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after concluding his term as president. The federal charges brought against him are related to numerous violations, including obstructing justice, possessing classified national security documents and corrupt handling of records.
As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to all 37 charges a year after his Florida home was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to retrieve the documents. The indictment argues that Trump held boxes with documented information about nuclear programs and military vulnerabilities at his home without authorization, further alleging that the former commander-in-chief failed to cooperate with the National Archives to return the documents.
Trump is the first former U.S. president in American history to face federal charges from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
RELATED:
House Democrat falsely claims ‘hate speech’ not protected by US Constitution
How the National Archives Administration weaponized itself against Trump