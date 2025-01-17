US House passes bill banning schools from allowing males to compete on girls’ teams

‘We know from Scripture and from nature that men are men and women are women and men cannot become women. It’s sad that we have to say that,’ said House Speaker Mike Johnson after the 218-206 vote.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The GOP-controlled U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at banning men from competing in girls’ and women’s sports – including those who claim to be “transgender” – by withholding federal funds from school programs that refuse to comply.

Dubbed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025,” the bill passed mostly along party lines, with all Republicans, joined by two Democrats, voting in favor of its passage.

As summarized by the 119th Congress, the measure, which now heads to the Senate, “provides that it is a violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 for federally funded education programs or activities to operate, sponsor, or facilitate athletic programs or activities that allow individuals of the male sex to participate in programs or activities that are designated for women or girls.”

“Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs or activities, including in public elementary and secondary schools and in colleges and universities. Under the bill, sex is based on an individual’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

A ‘common sense’ bill

“We know from Scripture and from nature that men are men and women are women and men cannot become women. It’s sad that we have to say that,” Speaker Mike Johnson said after the 218-206 vote.

The bill “makes sense to about 99% of America,” said Rep. Daniel Meuser (R-PA). “The idea that we even need a bill like this is disturbing in itself.”

“Think about it: We’re debating whether boys or men should compete against girls or women in athletics,” said Meuser. “We’ve been faced with a narrow but loud group of activists in media who think it’s acceptable for a 6’4” biological male to compete against average sized yet athletic women in sports.”

“Let’s be clear: It’s not acceptable,” exclaimed the Pennsylvania lawmaker, “and it’s not acceptable to force women to share a locker room with a biological man, forcing them to shower and change together. This is not an overstatement. It’s happening, and it’s traumatizing to women and girls to have to have a man walking around naked in their locker room, or spiking a volleyball full-force into their face.”

“This failed ideological social experiment is disrupting the very fabric of what Title IX was designed to protect,” he added.

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) said that the bill “is so common sense that I can’t believe that anybody voted against it.”

“An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that men don’t belong in women’s sports and that we must allow common sense to prevail,” said Republican Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida).

The bill now heads to the Senate where, although Republicans enjoy a 53-47 margin over Democrats, the measure may face an uphill battle due to the minimum 60-vote threshold for the passage for most legislation.

If it passes the upper chamber, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.

“I look forward to seeing this bill be signed into law so we can settle this issue once and for all,” said Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI).

This week’s vote on the bill came just days after the swearing in of Democrat “Sarah” McBride of Delaware – the first self-professed “transgender” individual elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

