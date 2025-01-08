US House quietly drops ban on men using women’s bathrooms from new rules package

House Speaker Mike Johnson offered no explanation for the omission after earlier favoring the proposal to keep biological men, including a new representative from Delaware, out of women's restrooms in the U.S. Capitol.

(LifeSiteNews) — On the heels of the November election that delivered both Houses of Congress and the White House to Republicans, and that also saw the election of Democrat “Sarah” McBride of Delaware — the first transgendered person to the U.S. House of Representatives — House Speaker Mike Johnson instituted a ban on biological males using female restrooms throughout the extensive U.S. Capitol complex.

However, U.S. House Rep. Nancy Mace’s proposed resolution requiring that Capitol Hill employees use restrooms “corresponding to their biological sex” was, with no explanation, omitted from the official rules of the new House session after Johnson had assured Mace it would be included.

It remains unclear why Mace’s resolution was dropped and what that means regarding the ban announced by Johnson in November.

“We welcome all new members with open arms who are duly elected representatives of the people,” Johnson said before last week’s vote on the rules for the 119th Congress, appearing to have perhaps softened on his earlier stringent declaration banning males who identify as females from using women’s restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms at the Capitol.

“I believe it’s a command that we treat all persons with dignity and respect,” Johnson added.

The omission apparently has not deterred Mace, who has shown no sign of backing down from her mission to keep males out of women’s private spaces.

In December, when trans activists staged a sit-in outside her office to protest her resolution, she grabbed a bullhorn and read the protesters their Miranda rights.

Here’s what @RepNancyMace was using her bullhorn for … reading the Miranda warning for the protesters who showed up to the Capitol today to protest her bathroom bill I’m told there is now a demonstration outside Mace’s office as well pic.twitter.com/Hn67i7Bg5o — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) December 5, 2024

Mace isn’t the only one using humor to call out the absurdity of a man portraying himself as a woman in the halls of Congress.

After corporate media provided fawning coverage of McBride as a “trailblazer,” making history as the first “transgender” member of the U.S. House, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway responded with an epic tweet: “In fact, men have been in Congress since 1789.”

In fact, men have been in Congress since 1789. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 4, 2025

Later this week, Mace will reportedly head to McBride’s home state, where she will be the headline speaker at a Delaware GOP reception.

There, Mace will speak about her proposed transgender bathroom ban “along with other key women’s issues, including her Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act,” according to a report by Axios.

