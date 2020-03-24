US House resolution denounces Chinese Communist gov’t for mishandling of coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC, March 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A resolution introduced in the U.S House of Representatives condemns the Chinese Communist government for its mishandling of and misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak which has led to a worldwide pandemic and threatens to topple the economies of many nations.

The bipartisan resolution asserts that China “made multiple, serious mistakes in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak that heightened the severity and spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which include the Chinese government's intentional spread of misinformation to downplay the risks of the virus, a refusal to cooperate with international health authorities, internal censorship of doctors and journalists and malicious disregard for the health of ethnic minorities.”

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Jim Banks, R-IN, identifies many specific missteps of the Chinese Communist Party and cites a study by the University of Southampton, all of which were reported by LifeSiteNews last week.

The University of Southampton study found that the spread of the coronavirus now holding much of the world hostage could have been substantially reduced if Chinese authorities had acted more swiftly and had been more forthcoming in their reporting during its early stages.

The results suggest that if interventions had been staged three weeks earlier the number of cases of COVID-19 would have been reduced by 95 percent.

Currently, nearly 400,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, resulting in over 17,000 deaths. Those numbers increase by the hour.

The resolution calls on the Chinese Government to:

Publicly state that there’s no evidence that COVID-19 originated anywhere else but China;

Denounce the baseless conspiracy that the United States Army placed COVID-19 in Wuhan;

Revoke its expulsion of American journalists;

End its detainment of Uyghur Muslims and other persecuted ethnic minorities; and

End all forced labor programs.

The resolution condemns:

The Chinese government’s censorship of doctors and journalists during the early days of the outbreak;

The Chinese government’s refusal to allow scientists from the Centers of Disease Control to assist its response to COVID-19 for over a month after cooperation was offered, needlessly endangering the lives of its own citizens and hampering the United States’ early attempts to learn more about COVID-19; and

China’s National Health Commission’s duplicitous denial of the person-to-person transmissibility of COVID-19.

It also calls for World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to retract highly misleading statements of support for the Chinese Government’s response to COVID-19, especially his praise for the “commitment from [China’s] top leadership, and the transparency they have demonstrated.”

The resolution comes as the Chinese Communist Party continues to assert its “success” in stopping the virus in its tracks is a model for other countries to follow.

“Learn from China,” is the latest Party line, according to Steven Mosher, an internationally recognised authority on China.

Mosher said that no one should believe Communist China’s claim that the coronavirus is under control. It’s “just one more piece of Chinese propaganda to add to the ever-growing pile of lies that Beijing has been telling these past three months.”

The resolution can be read here.