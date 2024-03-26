US knew about Nord Stream pipeline attack but ‘did not prevent it’: Poland’s foreign minister

Radoslaw Sikorski reiterated his previous claims that the United States was involved in the destruction of the Russian-owned pipeline.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

(LifeSiteNews) — The Foreign Minister of Poland appears to be doubling down on previous remarks about the United States having some type of involvement in the 2022 destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline.

In an interview published Friday for Rzeczpospolita, his country’s most well-known newspaper, Radoslaw Sikorski commented that “the American side had previous knowledge of” the attack and that they “did not prevent it from happening.”

Nord Stream is a Russian-owned pipeline, located at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, that runs from just outside St. Petersburg to the German town Greifswald. It is significant in that it bypasses Eastern European countries, notably Ukraine, thus allowing Russia to sell natural gas to markets otherwise difficult or costly to break into due to political conflicts with NATO.

Multiple U.S. presidents have expressed concerns with the pipeline, including President Donald Trump, as it strengthens economic and diplomatic ties between Russia and Germany, which is a headache for American leaders wanting to maintain hegemony on the continent. Europe currently receives approximately 40% of its gas needs from Russia.

Sikorski’s comments should be read in light of previous remarks he has made. In a since-deleted 2022 post on Twitter, now X, he shared a photo of the leak caused by the pipeline’s destruction. Its text read, “Thank you, USA.” The tweet garnered international attention.

On this day, last year, the US committed one of the worst international terrorism — blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline. Few minutes later, a well-connected Polish politician (Radek Sikorski) tweeted, “Thank you, USA.” Extraordinary hubris. pic.twitter.com/9Ibq82JOjI — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) September 27, 2023



Asked by Rzeczpospolita if Ukraine was involved in the attack, Sikorski, who has ties with the Bilderberg Group, and was intimately involved in the 2014 Color Revolution in Ukraine, cryptically responded that it was likely done by those who had something “to gain” from it. Sikorski also told U.S. media outlet CNBC last week that “the success of Ukraine is now a matter of U.S. credibility.”

During a press conference just seven months before the attack, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the pipelines would be targeted. “If Russia invades [Ukraine] … there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it,” he said. Other current and former U.S. government officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, are also on record stating their interest in stopping Nord Stream 2 from opening in 2023.

Russian-backed company Gazprom was charged with overseeing the pipelines. Nord Stream 1 became operational in 2011 and Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021. The Russia-Ukraine conflict nixed Nord Stream 2 from coming online. Speculation about the identity of the perpetrators has been wide-ranging given that governmental investigations have not been made public. Prominent reporter Seymour Hersh as well as Tucker Carlson and left-wing economist Jeffrey Sachs have all expressed belief that the United States was behind it.

At the time of the attacks, Western media outlets and political organizations labeled those who didn’t believe that Russia was responsible “conspiracy theorists.” LifeSite reporter Andreas Wailzer, who is from Austria, has pushed back against that accusation, arguing that “the idea that Russia blew up its own pipelines” is “too ridiculous and nonsensical for most people to believe.”

Mutual distrust and an escalation in both rhetoric and military preparedness by Russia and NATO in recent months have led to an intensification of the conflict in Ukraine. Calls for peace have thus far been met with little to no interest by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

Share











