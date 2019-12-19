Featured Image
Adolfo Martinez KCCI Des Moines / video screenshot
NewsHomosexuality, Politics - U.S., Politics - WorldThu Dec 19, 2019

US man gets 16 years in prison for stealing, burning LGBT ‘pride’ flag

  adolfo martinez, hate crime, homosexuality, iowa, rainbow flag

NEVADA, Iowa, December 19, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — A man who was arrested this summer for stealing and then lighting a church’s LGBT rainbow “pride” flag on fire has been sentenced to prison for 16 years.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, of Ames, Iowa was found guilty last month of having committed a “hate crime” – arson – plus reckless use of explosives or fire.  

According to the Des Moines Register, Martinez stole the flag, which had been hanging at Ames United Church of Christ. Then, using lighter fluid, he burned it early on June 11, 2019 outside a strip club called Dangerous Curves Gentleman’s Club.  

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds said in June that “hate crime” charges were added because Martinez “is suspected of criminal mischief against someone’s property because of ‘what it represents as far as sexual orientation.’”

Many responding to the news on Twitter thought the punishment was disproportionate to the crime.

“Would stealing an American flag and setting it on fire earn anyone prison time?” asked one user. “Absolutely not.”

“Why does the left cheer when the American flag is burned?” wondered Shannon Ford. “No one goes to jail for that, but they do for burning an activist movement's flag?”

“He should have burned the American flag. Then, he would have been praised, statues dedicated,” quipped another Twitter user. 

“Wow he got more years than murderers get in the Uk.. unbelievable!” said Kakushia F Fleming.

