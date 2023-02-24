US medical group condemns chemical, surgical mutilation of the gender-confused

'Physicians and medical professionals should refuse to be mandated or coerced to participate in procedures to which they have ethical or scientific objections or which they believe would harm a patient,' wrote the AAPS.

(LifeSiteNews) — As establishment medical groups come out in official support of the chemical and surgical mutilation of gender-confused children and adults, one national medical group recently released a statement which condemns gender ideology and the procedures.

The conservative Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) released eight bullet points for consideration amidst positive efforts in some states to protect individuals from harmful drugs and surgeries. Other liberal states have moved to help kids mutilate their bodies by making it easier for them to permanently end their reproductive ability and get injected with harmful puberty blockers.

“Physicians and medical professionals should refuse to be mandated or coerced to participate in procedures to which they have ethical or scientific objections or which they believe would harm a patient,” the AAPS wrote in its February 20 statement.

“Reproduction requires a male gamete (sperm), which can only be produced by a person of XY genotype, and a female gamete (egg), which can only be produced by a person of XX genotype. Primordial germ cells are present at birth.”

The other six points are:

Biological sex is determined at conception by genotype and apart from rare anomalies, which result in ambiguous genitalia, sex is correctly identified at birth—and is indeed obvious.

The construct of gender fluidity in the current cultural discourse is controversial.

Through medical, surgical, and other interventions, it is possible to change the physical appearance of one’s body. Changing physical appearance does not change biological sex.

There has been an explosive increase in persons who identify with the construct of gender different from sex, at an age where identity is easily malleable and brain development is not fully concluded.

Conflicting motivations have led to a growing industry dedicated to providing “gender-affirming” procedures that are generally irreversible and have a high probability of causing sterilization. These include puberty “blockers,” sex hormones, and surgery, such as castration, penectomy, and mastectomy. They commit a patient to a lifelong need for medical, surgical, and psychological care.

“Gender-affirming care” in minors is medically and ethically contraindicated because of a lack of informed consent. There are inherently unknown and unknowable long-term risks, and the consequences of removing normal, healthy organs are irreversible.

The AAPS statement will be welcome news for biological realists who understand that it is not possible for someone to change his or her gender. There are two genders, and despite inaccurate claims, intersex remains a biological anomaly which does not break the binary of sex, as explained here by LifeSiteNews’ Jeremy Williamson.

READ: Scientists declare ‘male and female’ harmful terms, suggest ‘sperm- and egg-producing’ instead

The harms of transgender drugs and surgeries are firmly established by credentialed American medical experts, European medical agencies, and the testimonies of formerly gender-confused individuals.

In fact, LifeSiteNews has published four separate reports on the harms of transgenderism, sourcing material from credible medical experts, social scientists, and “detransitioners.” The latter are gender-confused individuals who began to take drugs and/or underwent surgery to present as the opposite sex but have since stopped and regret their actions.

The entire series with links to sources and further information can be read here.

READ: Mississippi governor to sign bill banning surgical, chemical gender mutilation of minors

