US Merchant Marine Academy ends COVID jab mandate after lawmaker questions constitutionality

KINGS POINT, New York (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) rescinded its COVID-19 jab mandate last week after receiving a letter from House Subcommittee of Military Personnel Chairman Jim Banks of Ohio questioning the mandate’s constitutionality.
The USMMA announced the end of the mandate Friday. According to the announcement, applicants for the class of 2027 “will be admitted without regard to their COVID-19 vaccination status.” The announcement also stated that the decision to rescind the mandate came “[i]n light of the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate recission, and the availability of Sea Year training billets for unvaccinated Midshipmen on vessels, we reevaluated the need for the COVID vaccination.”
While the Department of Defense (DOD) rescinded its military jab mandate for all servicemen in January, the U.S. Merchant Marine is overseen by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and not impacted by the DOD’s decision.
The USMMA further announced that it will admit midshipmen who have opted not to take the shot but noted that “Commercial carriers’ COVID-19 vaccination policies vary, and their policies may impact a midshipman’s ability to train on a vessel if a COVID vaccine is required” in order to complete their “Sea Year,” when they train on commercial or military ships.
“The Academy will continually monitor carrier policies and alert a midshipman if their COVID-19 vaccination status will impact whether they can embark on a commercial vessel,” the announcement continued.
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
The USMMA’s announcement followed a letter Banks sent Tuesday to USMMA Superintendent Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan regarding the academy’s jab mandate. According to Banks, “As of today, the USMMA’s website says that ‘neither medical nor religious exemption requests will be accepted or processed for vaccination requirements.'”
“This statement appears to be a violation of your oath of office and an illegal attack on the constitutional rights of current and potential Midshipmen,” Banks added.
Banks ended his letter requesting that Nunan provide his office with all documents between USMMA officials and the DOT “regarding the USMMA’s decision to prohibit religious exemptions for its COVID vaccine mandate and punitive measures toward current or potential Midshipmen who did not comply with this mandate.”
In a statement to LifeSiteNews, Banks said “I’m glad that the USMMA and West Point ended their COVID mandates, but they should’ve done away with it a long time ago.”
“Tens of thousands of servicemembers have been fired or disciplined because of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 mandate,” he continued. “It has been a disaster for our military’s morale, recruitment and readiness. I will continue to use my oversight authority to fight against any federal institution that’s still clinging to this outdated, harmful and divisive policy.”
Also last week, Banks stated at a press conference that the Biden administration was using the military jab mandate to “purge conservative service members from the military.” His office further confirmed that between 8,000 and 16,000 servicemen and women who did not seek an exemption from the jab mandate could still be fired.
Military attorney R. Davis Younts, speaking with JustTheNews, stated that the USMMA is the last service academy to drop its COVID jab mandate. Younts also claimed that the DOD is “still trying to find a way to kick people out who didn’t get” the jab, saying that in spite of the “science [and] possible adverse effects” of the jab, the White House and DOD continue to “push” for the jab, with the DOT “in lockstep.”
The USMMA announced its mandate in October 2021. Its graduates, speaking with FOX News, told the outlet that the academy shut them out of the dining hall, ostracized them from their friends, and segregated them in formation, in addition to making them social distance and wear masks.
A statement the academy released to the outlet stated, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy put in place precautions to ensure the health and wellbeing of all midshipmen, faculty and staff, and we disagree with any assertions that any member of our community was mistreated for any reason related to the pandemic.”
West Point ended its jab mandate last month after a report by the Daily Caller claiming that it had not done so and a letter from Banks and Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz to Gabe Camarillo, Undersecretary of the Army, asking about the Army’s jab mandate.
Neither Younts nor the USMMA immediately responded to LifeSiteNews’ request for comment.
RELATED:
West Point accused of placing new travel restrictions on cadets who refuse COVID jabs
The US Military is purging conservative Christians who object to abortion-tainted vaccines. Here’s proof