US Navy begins construction on ship named in honor of homosexual pederast Harvey Milk

SAN DIEGO, December 19, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Navy has begun construction on a ship that will be christened the “USNS Harvey Milk” after the murdered San Francisco Supervisor who made history in the 1970s as the California’s first openly homosexual elected official.

The man the U.S. Navy has chosen to honor was also a homosexual pederast.

Despite Milk’s reputation for sexual predation, he has been lionized by the media, by Hollywood, and multiple times by former Democrat President Barack Obama.

Harvey Milk and San Francisco Mayor George Moscone were assassinated by Dan White, a former police officer and former city supervisor, on Nov. 27, 1978. Although his homosexuality had nothing to with his murder, the implication that it did has led to Milk becoming a gay martyr, icon, and even a saint.

Omitted from most accounts of Milk’s life are his alleged sexual relationships with underage boys.

Milk was attracted to “boyish-looking men in their late teens and early 20s,” wrote Randy Shilts, a homosexual friend of Milk in his biography. “Harvey always had a penchant for young waifs with substance-abuse problems.”

One of his young victims was allegedly Jack Galen McKinley, a 16-year-old runaway from Maryland. Jones also had a relationship with a 25-year-old alcoholic named Jack Lira, who eventually killed himself.

Milk also had a close relationship with infamous cult leader Jim Jones, responsible for the forced suicides of more than 900 people in the infamous Jonestown massacre, just nine days before Milk’s death.

Jones provided Milk “with a printing press, gave him hundreds of campaign ‘volunteers,’ yielded the Peoples Temple pulpit to him, and provided free publicity to him in the Peoples Forum newspaper,” said Daniel Flynn in a 2018 FrontPage Magazine interview.

In exchange, Milk publicly vouched for Jones.

The decision to name a ship after Harvey Milk was made by President Obama’s Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who signed a Congressional notification in 2016 to commission the now-under-construction Military Sealift Command fleet oiler.

In 2009, President Obama posthumously awarded Milk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In 2014, Obama again honored Milk, this time with a commemorative U.S. postage stamp bearing his image.

Milk’s adopted state, California, also pays tribute each year to him with a “Harvey Milk Day” on May 22 that was signed into law by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009.

The ship to be named for Milk is included in a class of oilers being built by General Dynamics NASSCO that will be named after civil rights leaders, including former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and abolitionist Sojourner Truth.

Though Milk served in the Navy during the Korean War as a diving officer on a submarine and his family had a Naval background, he publicly opposed the Vietnam War. Other than his brief political career and gay rights advocacy, Milk held no other positions in public office.