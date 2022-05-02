US officials admit routinely spreading false information about Russia-Ukraine war

Officials told NBC News that the US government releases ‘low-confidence’ intelligence as part of an ‘information war’ with Russia.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following many years of government and legacy media lies across broad spectrums of topics, perhaps intensifying most recently with regard to the COVID-19 phenomenon and the relentless pushing of its dangerous and ineffective experimental gene-based “vaccines,” many may wonder if they can trust government information on other significant matters, particularly the current war in Ukraine.

Remarkably, according to NBC News, government officials have answered this question in the negative by admitting that they regularly circulate war-related “intelligence” which they rate as “low-confidence,” “based more on analysis than hard evidence,” or which is just simply false, as a means of fighting an “information war against Russia.”

The April 6 article reported that officials have deliberately imparted false or poorly evidenced claims regarding possible chemical or false flag attacks from Russia, that Putin was “being misled by his own advisers,” and that Russia was petitioning China for military assistance.

The piece opens in the following way, emphasis added:

It was an attention-grabbing assertion that made headlines around the world: U.S. officials said they had indications suggesting Russia might be preparing to use chemical agents in Ukraine. President Joe Biden later said it publicly. But three U.S. officials told NBC News this week there is no evidence Russia has brought any chemical weapons near Ukraine. They said the U.S. released the information to deter Russia from using the banned munitions. It’s one of a string of examples of the Biden administration’s breaking with recent precedent by deploying declassified intelligence as part of an information war against Russia. The administration has done so even when the intelligence wasn’t rock solid, officials said, to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin off balance.

In reference to the excerpt above, independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone observed, “So, they lied. They may hold that they lied for a noble reason, but they lied. They knowingly circulated information they had no reason to believe was true, and that lie was amplified by all the most influential media outlets in the western world.”

Here is a second example from the NBC report of the Biden administration admittedly spreading false information about the war:

Likewise, a charge that Russia had turned to China for potential military help lacked hard evidence, a European official and two U.S. officials said. The U.S. officials said there are no indications China is considering providing weapons to Russia. The Biden administration put that out as a warning to China not to do so, they said.

Thirdly, based on information received from U.S. officials in late March, the New York Times reported that Putin had been “misinformed by his advisers about the Russian military’s struggles in Ukraine” due to their fear of telling him the truth.

But two U.S. officials told NBC that this information “wasn’t conclusive” but was rather “based more on analysis than hard evidence.” The report also quoted retired U.S. intelligence officer Paul Pillar, who explained that such information could not be verified. “There’s no way you can prove or disprove that stuff,” he said.

The report goes on to state that many “officials acknowledged that the U.S. has used information as a weapon even when confidence in the accuracy of the information wasn’t high. Sometimes it has used low-confidence intelligence for deterrent effect, as with chemical agents, and other times, as an official put it, the U.S. is just ‘trying to get inside Putin’s head.’”

Speaking to this same report, former congressman and presidential candidate Dr. Ron Paul acknowledged that even if this was the goal, the White House instead is getting “inside America’s head with false information meant to shape public perception of the conflict. They lied to propagandize us in favor of the Biden Administration’s narrative.”

Johnstone also summarized an article by professional neoconservative “war monger” Max Boot as having announced in February this “new era of info ops” in which “intelligence releases [are] designed not to tell the truth but to influence Putin’s decisions.”

In addition, around the same time, Glenn Greenwald highlighted an interview with former British intelligence chief John Sawers in which he indicated that “many western ‘intel leaks’ media outlets are dutifully conveying aren’t real leaks but propaganda messages designed to undercut Putin.”

The byline of this NBC report includes Ken Dilanian, an “intelligence and national security correspondent” who was exposed in 2014 as having a “closely collaborative relationship” with the CIA, to which he “routinely submitted drafts and detailed summaries of his stories” prior to publication when working for the Los Angeles Times.

For this reason, Johnstone affirms “you may be certain that [with this NBC article] you are reading exactly what the managers of the U.S. empire want you to read.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stop India's anti-conversion laws against Christians Show Petition Text 2561 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition SIGN this petition calling on Indian legislators to protect Christians from unjust anti-conversion laws. Christians are being attacked relentlessly by violent Hindus in India, but some Indian states are compounding this persecution by jailing those accused of converting Hindus to Christ. Using "anti-conversion laws", eight Indian states have outlawed any attempt by minority faiths such as Christianity to convert members of the majority Hindu population. Please tell Indian legislators that their anti-conversion laws must be scrapped. Christians know that, like St. Paul who himself was jailed (2 Tim 2:8-10), we cannot remain silent in announcing Christ to unbelievers (Acts 5:17-26), but our Indian brothers and sisters in faith are being imprisoned on trumped up charges when they have not violated any of these unjust laws. Legislators in eight Indian states have created vaguely-worded "anti-conversion laws", leaving the door wide open to minorities being accused of "allurement" or "coercion" when sharing their faith with Hindus. The wording often states that "no person should convert or attempt to convert, either directly or indirectly, any person from one religion to another by use of force or by allurement or by any fraudulent means". The states of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have already introduced these laws, with several more expected to follow. Legislators have ignored the fact Christians are entirely opposed to forced conversions or deception, instead bowing to the demands of Hindu extremists worried that Christ is winning the hearts of Indians long maltreated in the inhumane caste system. The false allegations of coercion made against Christians have resulted in the widespread persecution of believers across the country. SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Indian legislators to protect Christians from unjust anti-conversion laws. As K.V. Turley reported on LifeSiteNews, one reason Christians and other minorities are persecuted is because of the growing popularity of the nationalist Hindutva ideology. This ideology demands a Hindu-only India, resulting in sustained violence against those who would lead Hindus to Christ. Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, then-General Secretary of the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of India, said as early as 2018 that even members of the ruling Barathiya Janata Party (BJP) are "using false accusations to incite hate. And nobody in their party or in the government is revoking their problematic statements.” The latest anti-conversion bill is set to be passed in Karnataka state, where Christians will face jail terms of up to 10 years if found guilty of converting others by alleged "force", "fraudulent methods", or as a result of marriage. Karnataka has seen a significant increase in Hindu attacks on Christian priests, pastors and laity, with the BBC reporting at least one violent incident in 21 out of 31 districts. Please SIGN to help almost 30 million Christians, who make up less than 2.5% of the Indian population, live in peace. Right-wing Hindu radicals are known to barge into houses or churches where prayer sessions are conducted and demand the identity of those in attendance. If Hindus are in the audience, conversion charges are pressed and the pastors are arrested. The onus of proof is on the pastors, catechists or priests. Another issue is that Catholic priests, brothers and nuns teach, educate and empower the dalits (untouchables), the tribals and the poor. These then stand up for their rights, which is not pleasing to many politicians. This petition will be sent to the Indian ambassadors to the USA and Canada, the Ambassador at Large of the United States for International Religious Freedom, the High Representative of the EU's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the president of India's ruling BJP party. Indian legislators must be convinced to stop treating minorities with such contempt - speak up on their behalf now by signing the petition.



For More Information: Blind couple in India was stripped and beaten for being Christian. Their six-year-old saw it all Indian archbishop condemns government’s demolition of Jesus statue Open Doors UK - Christian persecution in India ACN: Catholic priest condemns Indian government's inaction **Photo Credit: Video screenshot of a statue of Christ about to be destroyed by authorities in Karnataka on February 14, 2022** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In speculating on why government agencies are basically informing the public that they are routinely lying to them, Johnstone states the only plausible reason she can conceive of is “that they are confident the public will consent to being lied to.”

“We may now simply be at the stage of imperial narrative control where they can begin openly manufacturing the consent of the public to be lied to for their own good,” she proposed.

“In liberal circles there does appear to be widespread acceptance of the world’s most powerful government using the world’s most powerful media institutions to lie to the public for strategic gains,” Johnstone considered.

In the meantime, late last year, a Gallop poll found that confidence in the media among U.S. adults had reached its second lowest level in recorded history, revealing that only 7 percent say they have “a great deal” of trust in the media. And last July, a Rasmussen poll discovered that 58% of likely voters agree with the phrase that the media are “the enemy of the people.”

RELATED:

‘Monumental provocation’: How US and international policy-makers deliberately baited Putin to war

The secret to peace in Ukraine lies in Our Lady of Fatima’s call to prayer and penance

UN chief warns nuclear war ‘within the realm of possibility’ as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

How much does the LGBT agenda have to do with the conflict in Ukraine?

‘They’re using Ukrainians as human shields’ to ‘build back better’: Remnant’s Michael Matt

Are Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin both globalists?

Share











