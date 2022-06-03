US poll shows weekly church-goers are the ‘final holdouts’ opposing homosexual ‘marriage’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A new Gallup poll shows that Americans who attend church weekly are the “final holdouts of opposition” to same-sex “marriage.”
An annual poll by the left-wing pollster conducted between May 2 and May 22 reported that while 71 percent of Americans overall support “legal same-sex marriage,” a significantly smaller chunk of weekly church-goers support homosexual “marriage”: 40 percent of them endorse it, and 58 percent of them remain opposed.
Gallup’s first poll on the issue in 1996 found that only 27 percent of Americans supported legal same-sex “marriage” at the time. Such support reached majority level among the population by 2011, and topped 60 percent in 2015, just one month before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision essentially legalized so-called homosexual “marriage” nationwide.
Over the past several years, Gallup polls have showed a steady rise in support for same-sex “marriage” even among groups that traditionally have opposed it as a whole. For example, according to Gallup, adults aged 65 and older “became mostly supportive in 2016 – as did Protestants in 2017 and Republicans in 2021.”
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.

Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.

The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.


MORE INFORMATION:
A chart of poll results for support of same-sex “marriage” over the past 18 years, categorized by frequency of church attendance, shows a strong correlation between frequency of church attendance and level of overall support for homosexual “marriage.” While each group has somewhat steadily increased in its support for the historically taboo issue, those who “seldom or never” attend church have consistently been most supportive, and weekly church-goers have been the least supportive.
Interestingly, however, those who attend church “nearly weekly” or “monthly” have veered closer to the opinion of those who “seldom or never” attend church over the past couple of decades. In 2004, about 30 percent of the semi-regular attendees supported homosexual “marriage,” only ten points away from the 20 percent level of support among weekly attendees (versus 52 percent of “seldom/never” attendees).
However, by 2022, the “nearly weekly/monthly” group, now at a 70 percent level of support for homosexual “marriage,” have sidled up next to the “seldom/never” group, which ranks in support for the arrangement at 82 percent. The weekly church-goers are now an outlier group, even if their 40 percent of same-sex “marriage” supporters comprise a sizable chunk of their demographic.
A sweeping overview of opinions on moral issues shared via Gallup polls over the past two decades shows that as of 2021, 69 percent of Americans found “gay or lesbian relations” to be “morally acceptable.”
The Daily Wire noted that Gallup “polls a minimum of 1,000 adults aged 18 and older across the United States via landline and cellphone with a minimum quota of 70% cellphone respondents and 30% landline respondents.”