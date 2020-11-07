US postal worker caught at Canadian border with undelivered absentee ballots on election night

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In the midst of a hotly contested election plagued by the complication of mail-in ballots, a United States postal worker has been charged with the crime of delaying or destroying mail after being found to be in possession of 800 pieces of undelivered mail, including three absentee ballots.

Buffalo News reports that the postal worker, Brandon Wilson, was stopped by border agents at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry on election night after he took a wrong turn and ended up at the U.S.-Canada border by accident. Allegedly he told the agents that the mail belonged to him and his mother, but in a subsequent interview with Postal Service Office representatives he admitted that he had placed mail from his routes in the trunk of his car.

Special agent Brendan M. Boone wrote in the complaint that “Wilson estimated he placed mail from his delivery routes into the trunk of his vehicle on more than four but less than 10 instances after returning to the post office from his assigned route,” since September of this year. Boone’s written complaint makes it appear that the postal worker was trying to cover up the fact that he had failed to deliver the amount of mail assigned to him and intended to make up for it over the next few days.

“Wilson intended to whittle down the amount of mail in the trunk of his vehicle by placing a small amount of the mail into USPS mis-sort containers in the morning before his shift began. Wilson last reintroduced mailings into the mail stream in this fashion approximately three weeks prior [to] the date of the interview,” Boone wrote.

Wilson denied knowing that the absentee ballots were there, and also denied having stolen any mail. Nevertheless, he faces the possibility of five years in jail and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

In the Department of Justice’s press release announcing Wilson’s arrest and charge, U. S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. underscored the seriousness of tampering with mail, especially during an election. “This Office is committed not only to ensuring the integrity of the mails but also of individuals’ rights to vote in a free and fair election. The criminal conduct with which this defendant is alleged to have engaged, undermined both of those interests,” he wrote.

There have been a variety of reports about irregularities with mail-in ballots, including suspicious activity of USPS workers identified by Project Veritas. In one case, it appears that USPS workers were told to backdate late ballots. Another showed a USPS worker offering a journalist a number of unmarked ballots. While this case does not appear to indicate nefarious intent on the part of the worker, it at least indicates the problems inherent in relying too heavily on the postal service for such a large and important undertaking.

