US Secretary of State says he promotes LGBT agenda ‘in every conversation’ with Saudis

Anthony Blinken also celebrated at a news conference the successful effort made by the United States to have homosexual acts decriminalized in Botswana.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the press on Thursday that he pushes LGBT “rights” with his Saudi Arabian counterpart “invariably, in every conversation.”

According to Politico, the statement came during the State Department’s first-ever “briefing for LGBTQI reporters,” with Blinken explaining that he has had “real engagement” with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud when talking about protections for the LGBT community in the Middle Eastern nation.

Despite ardently pro-LGBT U.S. President Joe Biden saying he was going to treat Saudi Arabia like “the pariah they are,” Blinken said the administration is seeking to “recalibrate the relationship,” part of which is advancing the homosexual agenda.

Blinken went on to herald the proliferation of the LGBT agenda across the world, mentioning the “remarkable” turnout of people at pride events in Lithuania, and the successful push by the United States to have homosexual acts decriminalized in Botswana.

According to the State Department, the U.S. government has funded approximately 10,000 LGBT “human rights defenders” through its Global Equality Fund, whose partners include the Royal Bank of Canada, Deloitte, Hilton, and Bloomberg L.P.

It remains unclear why the Biden administration sees it to be in the interest of the American taxpayer to fund the advancement of anti-Christian morality across the entire globe when the United States is facing decades-high inflation, skyrocketing crime in major cities, and shortages of essential goods, including baby formula.

Nonetheless, in 2021, Biden appointed Jessica Stern as the “U.S. special envoy to advance the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons.”

According to Blinken, Stern is able to “walk into my office and walk into any office 24/7” to “give us that intense focus that we need.”

