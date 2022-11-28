US Senate to hold key procedural vote on same-sex ‘marriage’ bill today

Today's vote could be one of conservatives' last chances to derail the radical 'Respect for Marriage Act.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Senate will hold a procedural vote today on Democrats’ bill to codify same-sex “marriage,” and it may be one of conservatives’ last chances to derail the legislation.

The Senate has scheduled a cloture vote on the “Respect for Marriage Act” (RFMA) for Monday at 5:30 pm EST, the Hill reported.

The vote would end debate on the bill and pave the way for final passage, which could happen as early as Wednesday or Thursday.

The RFMA makes the redefinition of marriage the law of the land, even in the event that the Supreme Court overturns its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that mandates legal recognition of same-sex “marriage” nationwide.

The bill repeals the unenforced Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which federally recognized marriage as a union of one man and one woman and the guaranteed the right of states to uphold traditional marriage, and instead would require the federal government and all 50 states to recognize homosexual “marriages” and any other marriages lawfully performed in any state.

It also poses grave threats to religious freedom, as numerous social conservative and religious liberty organizations have repeatedly warned.

Supporters of the bill have released an amendment ostensibly meant to address religious freedom concerns, but the new language has faced blistering, widespread criticism from conservatives for failing to include adequate protections. The Senate will vote on that amendment today.

Fight to defend marriage, religious liberty continues

As LifeSiteNews reported, the Senate voted two weeks ago to begin formal debate on the RFMA, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats to clear the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Those Republicans include: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and Todd Young of Indiana.

The cloture vote on Monday also requires 60 votes because Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah blocked a unanimous consent agreement to move forward on the bill, according to the Heritage Foundation.

Contact your senators and ask them to support religious freedom by adopting Mike Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act.

Call: (202) 224-3121

Pro-family groups have stressed that today’s vote could be one of the last opportunities to derail the RFMA or force Democrats to adopt meaningful religious freedom protections, including an amendment backed by Sen. Lee.

“If just three of the 12 Republican senators change their vote, there’s an opportunity for religious liberty supporters to add an amendment from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, that guarantees First Amendment protections for people of faith,” the Heritage Foundation noted.

So far two Republican senators who voted to advance the RFMA – Sens. Sullivan and Lummis – have announced their support of the Lee Amendment, though neither has committed to voting against cloture unless it is adopted.

The House already passed the bill in July with an unexpected 47 Republican votes and the blessing of Republican House leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The bill would have to pass the House again if amended in the Senate.

The White House has enthusiastically endorsed the RFMA, which would be Joe Biden’s first major legislative victory on LGBT issues.

Polling has consistently shown broad disapproval of the legislation among Republican voters, however.

A recent Heritage Foundation survey of likely voters in Indiana, Iowa, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming found that 47 percent oppose the RFMA and just 41 percent support it. Seventy percent of GOP voters in the five states oppose the bill, according to the poll.

