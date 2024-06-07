US State Department criticizes pro-life, pro-marriage countries in Human Rights Report

Countries were singled out for not conforming to the Biden administration's definition of human rights that includes 'reproductive rights,' sexual orientation and gender identity.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. State Department used its annual Human Rights Report on foreign countries to attempt to further export the Biden administration’s left-wing abortion and LGBT agenda throughout the world.

In late April, the State Department submitted to Congress its 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices regarding violations of human rights in all countries receiving U.S. foreign aid and in all U.N. member states.

The report is supposed to measure respect for human rights as set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements.

However, despite the fact that Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights ensures, “Everyone has the right to life,” and Article 6 declares, “Everyone has the right to recognition everywhere as a person before the law,” the report included a section on abortion, euphemistically named “reproductive rights,” ignoring the personhood of the unborn and their protected right to life. The section was initially introduced by pro-abortion President Barack Obama, then removed by Donald Trump, only to be reinstated by Joe Biden.

RELATED: 1500+ Catholics call on University of Notre Dame to rescind award given to pro-abortion Joe Biden

The report also pushed the Biden administration’s LGBT agenda by including sexual orientation and “gender identity or expression” as supposed special categories of human rights.

The State Department criticized pro-family, pro-marriage Uganda for its Anti Homosexuality law, which the report claimed “took aim at the human rights of all Ugandans,” calling it “draconian anti-LGBTQI+ legislation.”

On the other hand, the report praised the fact that in Uganda “many LGBTQI+ organizations reported that operating health programs, particularly HIV prevention and treatment programs, shielded them from potential harassment or shutdown, although promoting advocacy for LGBTQI+ persons was their primary mission.”

RELATED: Uganda’s top court upholds nearly all of anti-sodomy law, infuriating Biden administration

The State Department also praised governments that had advanced laws enshrining LGBT ideology, noting in euphemistic terms legislation passed in 2023 in Kenya, Japan, Estonia, and Slovenia. “Kenya affirmed that freedom of expression and of assembly extend to LGBTQI+ persons,” the report stated. “Japan enacted a bill to promote understanding of LGBTQI+ issues. LGBTQI+ persons in Estonia and Slovenia now benefit from legislation recognizing marriage equality.”

Among Jordan’s supposed violations of human right were “crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex persons.”

El Salvador was criticized because “some transgender persons reported difficulties registering to vote and voting because their gender identities did not match the gender stated on their identification cards.”

The State Department also took issue with pro-life El Salvador for its universal ban on abortion and Hungary for “requiring women to view fetal vital signs before undergoing an abortion.” It likewise cited Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and Uganda for not providing “sexual and reproductive health” — pro-abortionists’ favored euphemism for the murder of the unborn.

The report also called on Burundi and Romania to provide sex education to the young, stating that in those countries “there were infrastructure and information barriers to an individual’s ability to maintain their reproductive health, including the lack of community health care and age-appropriate sex education for adolescents.”

Poland was criticized for not allowing “LGBTQI+ couples to adopt” and because the country’s legislation “prevented ‘LGBT ideology’ in schools, called for protection of children against moral corruption, and declared marriage as a union between a woman and a man only.”

Hungary, another stalwart conservative country that has long opposed the rainbow agenda, was reported for impeding “transgender or intersex individuals from changing their assigned sex or gender at birth on legal and identification documents” and for its protection of minors against indoctrination and predation with a law that mandates “websites containing any form of LGBTQI+ content … (require) users to verify they were 18 or older with warnings concerning ‘adult content.’”

RELATED: Biden DOJ indicts doctor who exposed transgender child mutilation at Texas hospital

Finally, in a criticism that touches on religious liberty, the State Department cited Burundi for allowing the Catholic Church to prohibit its schools from operating with organizations that violate Catholic moral teachings.

The report stated, “On March 8, the country’s Roman Catholic church ordered that all schools under its auspices stop working with organizations ‘whose teachings on sexual health violate the doctrine of the Church and Burundian culture.’ The order was understood to target sex education and LGBTQI+ awareness.”

The Human Rights Report is just one more example of how beholden the Biden administration is to the left-wing agenda of exporting abortion and LGBT ideology through U.S. foreign policy under the guise of so called “human rights.” The issues have also become central to Biden’s election campaign, with the president vowing to make Roe v. Wade the “law of the land” should he be sent a federal abortion law.

