US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shock’, ‘despair’ when Roe v. Wade was overturned

Thousands of babies have been saved by overturning the precedent Sotomayor wanted to keep.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The overturn of Roe v. Wade gave left-wing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor a “sense of despair” for America, the pro-abortion jurist declared during a recent public event.

Reuters reports that during a conversation with University of California- Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky for the Association of American Law Schools’ annual meeting, Sotomayor said she “did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going” with the conclusion of the Supreme Court’s latest term, the biggest decision of which was the June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that overturned Roe and restored states’ ability to decide their own abortion laws for the first time in nearly half a century.

Sotomayor, a self-described “wise Latina” appointed by former President Barack Obama, added that she felt “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad,” and found herself “tilt[ing] at windmills” in writing dissents to conservative majority opinions. But “it’s not an option to fall into despair,” Sotomayor said. “I have to get up and keep fighting.”

At the same time, the left-wing justice told the audience that “it may take time but I believe we will get back on the right track,” meaning a more activist, left-wing court. The current justices are believed to be in good health, but the death or retirement of one side’s members while the other side holds the White House is an ever-present concern; the most conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, are also the oldest at 74 and 72

In Dobbs, Sotomayor joined a dissenting opinion claiming that rejecting Roe meant “young women will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had,” accusing her colleagues in the majority of “say[ing] that from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of,” and declaring “sorrow” for “this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection.”

It absolutely sickens me and breaks my heart that an individual who advocates and champions the brutal murder of unborn children who are ripped apart limb by limb as they try to fight off the murder's killing tool is on the SCOTUS! May God forgive us… https://t.co/d63tWOcIQv — Mike (@Godhelpus1984) January 5, 2023

The unborn babies thought otherwise. History will judge these people accordingly — in the same way that we look back on advocates for slavery. Good always prevails over evil because God wins in the end. https://t.co/8zrkiKSBbv — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) January 5, 2023

Well when one is dealing with a document that is not malleable, but was treating it as malleable up the rungs of her career, it SHOULD be a shock! https://t.co/UAI1llrWPN — Michael Slavin (@MichaelSlavin63) January 6, 2023

The Dobbs decision sparked the activation of new and old pro-life laws across the country, and pro-abortion activists have responded with anger, threats, violence, and efforts to distribute abortion pills by mail across state lines, promote interstate travel for abortions, and enshrine “rights” to abortion in state constitutions.

Nationally, Democrats also want to codify unlimited abortion-on-demand in federal law, which would not only restore but expand upon the Roe status quo, by making it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws.

