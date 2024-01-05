US Supreme Court to consider whether Trump can be kicked off Colorado primary ballot

Last month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump ineligible for the state ballot by citing a Civil War-era statute that bars insurrectionists from running for office. The ruling was handed down despite Trump never having been charged with or convicted of such a crime.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether former President Donald Trump ought to be allowed to appear on Colorado’s GOP primary ballot after the state’s Supreme Court banned him from it last month, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Oral arguments are set to take place February 8, 2024. The Colorado primary is on March 5. Trump is the leading 2024 GOP contender.

“The case centers on the interpretation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which was enacted in the wake of the Civil War to disqualify individuals who had been federal (or state) government officials before the war and had sworn to uphold the Constitution but then served in the Confederacy,” Amy Howe explained at SCOTUS Blog. “It bars anyone who has served as ‘an officer of the United States’ and has previously taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution from holding ‘any office … under the United States’ if he has ‘engaged in insurrection.'”

Just before Christmas, the left-wing Washington Post editorial board appeared to disagree with the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling, writing, “[n]ot only has Mr. Trump not been convicted of insurrection either by a jury of his peers or from the bench by a judge; he hasn’t even been charged with it.”

Maine’s Secretary of State has also blocked Trump from its 2024 presidential primary ballot.

The Supreme Court’s January 5 order is unsigned.

