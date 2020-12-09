US Supreme Court will likely hear Texas lawsuit against voter fraud in 4 states

WASHINGTON D.C, December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Supreme Court has docketed and will most likely hear the lawsuit filed by the state of Texas, which accuses the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin of ignoring election laws and thus skewing the election results.

The lawsuit was filed by the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday night, and seeks a temporary restraining order to keep states “from taking action to certify presidential electors or to have such electors take any official action including without limitation participating in the electoral college,” Just the News reports.

It further states that the four states unlawfully changed election laws, consequently conducting the election unconstitutionally, calling for the results in those states to be rejected. The case then asks the Supreme Court to “remand to their State legislatures to allocate presidential electors via any constitutional means that does not rely on 2020 election results that includes votes cast in violation of State election statutes in place on Election Day.”

In a statement following the filing of the lawsuit, Paxton said: “The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

The lawsuit has now been added to the Supreme Court’s docket and the relevant states have until 3pm on December 10 to respond.

Attorney General for Alabama, Steve Marshall, issued a statement regarding the case, saying that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Texas’ request “will instruct me as to how the State of Alabama will proceed in our fight to ensure election integrity. The unconstitutional actions and fraudulent votes in other states not only affect the citizens of those states, they affect the citizens of all states - of the entire United States.”

Eric Schmitt, Attorney General for Missouri, also announced that the state would support Texas in court, saying that “election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn…Missouri is in the fight.”

Meanwhile, the Attorney General for Louisiana, Jeff Landry, signalled his support for the Texas lawsuit, highlighting the importance of the Supreme Court in the issue: “Only the U.S. Supreme Court can ultimately decide cases of real controversy among the states under our Constitution.”

His words were echoed by Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, who said “Arkansans and Americans across the country have real concerns about the lack of integrity in our federal elections this year…I have determined that I will support the motion by the State of Texas in all legally appropriate manners. The integrity of our elections is a critical part of our nation and it must be upheld.”

Reports suggest that up to eight states in total have joined Texas in their lawsuit.



