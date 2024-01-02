US delegate blasts traditional countries for rejecting pro-LGBT terms in UN resolution

It is not ‘particularly fruitful’ for conservative nations to reiterate their objections to LGBT ideology, the far-left delegate said.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — During a United Nations (UN) General Assembly debate at the end of December, a delegate from the United States berated delegates from traditional countries due to their lack of support for pro-LGBT terms that she has been pushing in UN resolutions.

A December 22 report from the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam) details how an American representative at a recent plenary debate repeatedly criticizing traditional countries that refused to vote in favor of the LGBT agenda promoted by the European Union and the United States government.

The debate was the last one to take place before the UN General Assembly accepted a number of non-binding resolutions. According to C-Fam’s summary, several countries in the Persian Gulf as well as Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan had rejected proposed terms within a United States elections resolution that would promote “sexual orientation and gender identity” as so-called “human rights.”

“Over eighty percent speaks for itself, and we will still consider it consensus,” the delegate, whose name was not disclosed by C-Fam, said. Her comments came after the same group of countries repeated their complaints about the left-wing propaganda push by presenting an amendment to delete the pro-LGBT terms from the resolution. This proposal was favored by 63 countries.

The delegate said that it was not “particularly fruitful” for the countries to reiterate their objections, according to C-Fam.

During the General Assembly debate, an Egyptian representative called the United States’ determination to push LGBT issues an “undemocratic imposition.” Similarly, a delegate from Nigeria described the American position as “exhausting” and pointed out that “sexual orientation and gender identity” are terms that do not appear in any international treaties.

Another delegate from Djibouti argued the left-wing terms have “no accepted legal or scientific meaning.” Similarly, representatives from Belarus, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Yemen emphasized that the LGBT agenda contradicts religious and cultural values that shouldn’t be labeled as “internationally agreed” or “consensual.”

UN resolutions accepted through a consensus stand as customary international law, which is binding for all member states.

Both the UN and the United States government have sparked frustration among conservative nations for their insistence on promoting the LGBT agenda. The UN has consistently suggested resolutions that classify resistance against LGBT ideology as a crime against humanity and threaten to undermine religious freedom. The U.S. government has also pushed for establishing the LGBT agenda as a societal norm and regularly inserts endorsements for it during conversations with foreign nations.

Trade agreements between the European Union (EU) and countries in Africa and the Pacific have also included clauses which seek to enshrine LGBT “rights” into international law. In November 2023, Namibia took a stand against one such agreement and refused to sign a pro-LGBT treaty with the EU.

RELATED

African politician warns the UN that separating ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ undermines the family

New report finds support for LGBT ideology slipping as pushback picks up momentum

Share











