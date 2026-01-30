US Treasury Secretary says Carney’s anti-Trump rhetoric will hurt trade negotiations

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made some ill-advised remarks at the World Economic Forum regarding trade and a 'new world order.'

( LifeSiteNews ) – Tensions between Canada and the United States over trade disputes reached a new level after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Prime Minister Mark Carney “rose to power” on an anti-Trump message and he should remember that fact when trying to make a deal.

“He rose to power on an anti-American, anti-Trump message,” Bessent said in a recent CNBC interview.

Bessent added that because of the way Carney came to power “that’s not a great place to be when you’re negotiating with an economy that is multiples larger than you are.”

In recent weeks, Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump have appeared be in a rift, notably since the Canadian leader came back from China, where he made a trade deal, and after his Davos speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, while in Davos in January, Carney doubled down on his intentions to further force the nation into globalism after he told delegates that the “older order” backed by the United States is “not coming back.”

Trump did not take kindly to those remarks, and according to Bessent in other remarks he made to Sean Hannity of Fox News, he was “in the Oval (Office) with the president” when he spoke today with Carney, who was “very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos.”

“I’m not sure what the prime minister was thinking,” he said, adding, “The prime minister should do what’s best for the Canadian people, rather than trying to push his own globalist agenda.”

Carney has denied claims that he “walked back his comments and instead doubled down on his globalist-filled speech.

Under Carney, Canada has been in a battle with Trump over tariffs. Trump’s negotiation style relating to trade deals is not what it was under former U.S. administrations.

Trump took a direct shot at Canada and Carney’s comments in his address to delegates, noting how he “wasn’t so grateful” toward the U.S. because of what it has done to protect Canada.

Carney has been contradictory when it comes to Trump. After he won the 2025 federal election, he praised Trump’s “leadership” despite the fact that his election campaign was all about bashing Trump and the United States.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative MPs blasted Carney after he said during a trip to Communist China that he is “heartened by the leadership” of President Xi Jinping and that the two nations working together set them up for a “New World Order.”

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé claiming that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the WEF. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

