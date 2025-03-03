News

US votes against UN resolution fully blaming Russia for war in Ukraine

Map of Europe with the flags of Ukraine and Russia overlaidShutterstock

Mason Letteau Stallings
(The American Conservative) — The United States voted last Tuesday against a three-page United Nations resolution that placed the blame for the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict solely on Russia. The resolution came on the third anniversary of the start of the Ukraine War, and passed the UN General Assembly with a vote of 93 in favor and 18 against, with 65 countries abstaining.

