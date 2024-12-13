USCCB endorses Jewish group’s ‘anti-hate’ document that claims past Church teachings are antisemitic

Partnering with the American Jewish Committee, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops endorsed a controversial 'anti-hate' document attacking Traditional Catholic teaching on the Jews as rooted in a 'misguided interpretation' of Scripture.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has endorsed a controversial “anti-hate” document that attacks the Bible and other Traditional Catholic teachings.

Translate Hate: The Catholic Edition was released on December 11 by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in conjunction with the USCCB’s Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs committee, which is chaired by Scranton, Pennsylvania Bishop Joseph Bambera.

NEW: AJC has joined forces with @USCCB to launch a new edition of our renowned #TranslateHate glossary. Translate Hate: The Catholic Edition aims to share teachings as related to antisemitic themes and tropes, particularly as regards traditional anti-Judaism, the Church’s… pic.twitter.com/Et2DGq9evm — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) December 11, 2024

The 63-page document contains a list of phrases, memes, and other digital symbols that the AJC claims are used to indicate hatred for Jews. What is unique to this version compared to previous iterations of the AJC’s report is the inclusion of short Catholic “commentaries” on several of the index’s entries.

Some of the entries argue that terms like Illuminati, globalism, New World Order, gaslighting, and even Satan can be used in antisemitic ways. It also claims that previous Church teaching on the Jews was due to a “misguided interpretation” of Scripture. The document praises John XXIII, John Paul II, and the Second Vatican Council for having altered those teachings, which Traditional Catholics argue represent a break with Catholic doctrine.

The document alleges that it is an “educational text for Catholics, Jews, and others who want to be equipped with the tools needed to combat antisemitism,” while also calling on readers to report instances of “hate” to the Department of Justice and to donate money to Jewish groups.

The intended goal of the project seems to be for the AJC to count the Catholic Church in America among its allies for its apparent plan to prohibit so-called antisemitic expressions from public discourse.

Last summer, the United States House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly 320-91 in favor of the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” That bill, which has not been approved by the Senate, seeks to ban speech that says Jews are responsible for the death of Christ as well as a variety of other claims that the Bible clearly teaches are true, such as when Our Lord Himself told the Jews their covenant with God is “desolate” in Matthew 23:38.

Former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, as well as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, were among those who voted against the bill.

“Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!” Gaetz said on X at the time.

Rep. Matt Gaetz slams bill to classify saying Jews killed Christ as antisemitism. “The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/KErGort1gX — AF Post (@AFpost) May 1, 2024

The Antisemitism Awareness act takes its definition for antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, a nonprofit group founded in 1998. Translate Hate also takes its definition of antisemitism from the Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. As such, it is essentially the theological equivalent of the Antisemitism Awareness Act. One can reasonably conclude that Translate Hate will be used to crack down on Traditional Catholics who see in the Second Vatican Council’s reforms a dangerous break with long-standing Church teachings on Jews.

