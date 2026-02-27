USCCB slams Trump order to end birthright citizenship as ‘immoral’

In an amicus brief submitted to the Supreme Court, the US bishops' conference argued that an end to birthright citizenship would be unconstitutional and violate 'human dignity.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is attacking President Donald Trump’s efforts to end birthright citizenship as “immoral.”

In an amicus brief for the Trump v. Barbara case taken up by the Supreme Court, the USCCB argued that an end to birthright citizenship would not only violate the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, but that it would “deny the dignity of the human person and harm innocent children.”

“The intended and unintended effects of the Executive Order are immoral and contrary to the Catholic Church’s fundamental beliefs and teachings regarding the life and dignity of human persons, the treatment of vulnerable people – particularly migrants and children – and family unity,” the bishops wrote.

“The Conference is saddened by the ‘climate of fear and anxiety’ and the ‘vilification of immigrants’ that is all too common in the rhetoric concerning immigration policy.”

Over the past several months, the USCCB and several prominent American bishops have publicly denounced Trump’s immigration policies on multiple occasions. In November, the bishops’ conference issued its first “Special Message” in over a decade to criticize what they describe as “indiscriminate mass deportation” by the Trump administration.

Catholic social teaching affirms that immigrants ought to be treated with dignity and respect, though it also declares that sovereign nations have a right to regulate who can enter their territory and become citizens.

Trump issued his executive order against birthright citizenship on the first day of his second term. The order argues that the Fourteenth Amendment “has always excluded from birthright citizenship persons who were born in the United States but not ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof.'” However, the order was struck down by multiple judges shortly after promulgation, and the ensuing legal battle has now made its way to the Supreme Court.

Critics of birthright citizenship argue that it encourages illegal immigration and “birth tourism,” a situation in which a foreigner enters the country for the express purpose of giving birth and automatically granting their child the privileges and rights of citizens.

Furthermore, the vast majority of the world’s countries do not recognize any form of birthright citizenship. The United States is one of 33 countries – out of nearly 200 – that grants automatic citizenship to anyone born within its borders. Almost every one of the other 32 are located in North or South America, such as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Another 32 nations recognize a conditional form of birthright citizenship with varying restrictions.

The USCCB submitted its amicus brief as part of a joint effort with the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC). CLINIC has been known to offer legal support to unaccompanied migrant children who cross the border illegally.

In 2019, during a presentation at the USCCB’s Fall General Assembly, CLINIC Executive Director Anna Marie Gallagher essentially called the first Trump administration racist over its “Remain in Mexico” policy that required those applying for asylum to wait outside the U.S.

“By its actions, this administration has essentially eliminated asylum at our border, especially for poor black and brown people,” Gallagher said. “More than 60,000 men, women and children are being forced by this administration to wait for months in Mexico before they can ask for asylum in the United States.”

As LifeSiteNews reported, “none of the bishops rose to disagree with her characterizations.”

