USCCB spent nearly $250 million on child sex abuse claims since 2014: report

Various costs relating to allegations of abuse from the 2014 financial year through to 2024 amass to over $2 billion.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops reported in its latest annual figures that nearly $250 million was spent in relation to settling sexual abuse cases involving children and young people.

New figures released by the offices of the U.S. bishops document still sizable spendings being made in relation to sexual abuse each year. The 2024 annual report published last week documents the period from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

During that time, dioceses and eparchies in the U.S. reported a total payout of $242,799,401 for “Costs Related to Allegations.” This is slightly lower than the 2023 figure, which was $260,509,528.

Various costs relating to allegations of abuse from the 2014 financial year through to the 2024 financial year amass to over $2 billion, standing now at $2,274,918,528.

The report noted that this 2024 figure was not evenly distributed, as 62 percent of dioceses and eparchies did not make any payments to alleged abuse victims during the time period. In contrast, the five dioceses at the other end of the scale paid out over $125 million – accounting for 77 percent of the total amount of money paid out.

A total of 902 allegations of sexual abuse were made by 855 individuals, with the allegations varying between single or multiple instances of alleged abuse.

The time span of the latest report included instances dating back to the 1960s up to “the present.”

This figure, while high, is nevertheless continuing the declining trend of reports in recent years, down from the high of 4,250 allegations made by 3,946 individuals in 2020.

As for the actual result of the allegations, the report documents that just 73 allegations have been substantiated and 42 found to be unsubstantiated.

Some 360 are still being investigated, while 326 were unable to be proven.

The report documents that once again – as in the previous four years – such allegations are predominantly being made via an attorney rather than by self-disclosure or through various officials.

How large an issue is the question of child abuse today? According to the USCCB’s report, 26 of the total 902 allegations involved “current year minors.” Two of those have been substantiated while the majority of investigations are ongoing.

A total of 717 priests were accused of abuse of a minor in the report – which, as mentioned, includes allegations over a 60 year period. The majority of this number are dead.

Some 52 priests accused of abuse of minors have been permanently removed from ministry; 37 removed from the clerical state; and 15 resigned. A total of 32 priests facing allegations remain in active ministry.

Writing a preface to the lengthy report, USCCB President Archbishop Timothy Broglio welcomed how “the success of preventive efforts against sexual abuse speaks to the relentless commitment and dedication of the bishops,” but lamented that, despite this, “the evil of abuse continues to exist.”

The report was light on details regarding the alleged abuses, or the sex of the alleged victims. Regarding the allegations involving abuse of minors, it did mention that of the 26 “current year minors” there were seven males, 17 females, and two whose sex was unknown.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller – former prefect of the Vatican’s doctrine and discipline office which handles sex abuse – has previously commented that the link between homosexuality and abuse is strong: “it is a fact that a little more than 80% of the victims of abuse are male teenagers after puberty.”

Speaking to Dr. Maike Hickson, he said:

More than 80 percent of the victims of these sexual offenders are teenagers of the male sex. One cannot conclude from this, however, that the majority of the priests are prone to homosexual fornication, but, rather, only that the majority of the offenders have sought out, in their deep disorder of their passions, male victims.

This has been a topical issue in the Church as some have sought to downplay any link between homosexuality and abuse. Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich is among that number, having sought to wave aside the connection when asked about it at a Vatican sex abuse conference.

