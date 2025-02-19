USCCB sues Trump administration for halting funding for refugee resettlement

The Trump administration’s freeze in funding for resettlement of refugees leaves the US bishops’ conference ‘unable to sustain its work,’ USCCB President Archbishop Timothy Broglio said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) sued the Trump administration on Tuesday for halting funding to resettle refugees, accusing the administration of violating federal law and saying that the freeze cripples the USCCB’s resettlement efforts.

“The conference suddenly finds itself unable to sustain its work to care for the thousands of refugees who were welcomed into our country and assigned to the care of the USCCB by the government after being granted legal status,” USCCB President Archbishop Timothy Broglio said.

According to the bishops’ lawsuit, the USCCB’s Migration and Refugee Services agency “has sent layoff notices to 50 workers, more than half its staff, with additional cuts expected in local Catholic Charities offices that partner with the national office,” the Associated Press reported.

READ: Archbishop Viganò: US bishops attack Trump after losing government cash

The Department of State had notified the conference on January 24 of a pause in funding for refugee resettlement as the Trump administration reviews foreign aid spending. The review comes amid revelations that the Biden administration directed hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer funding to woke, pro-LGBT, and pro-abortion causes through foreign aid programs.

“USCCB spends more on refugee resettlement each year than it receives in funding from the federal government, but it cannot sustain its programs without the millions in federal funding that provide the foundation of this private-public partnership,” the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, states.

The conference is still waiting for $13 million in reimbursements for expenses incurred before January 24, according to the suit.

Share











