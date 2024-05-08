USCCB urges Congress to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on pro-illegal immigration projects

The USCCB's migration committee chairman, left-wing Bishop Mark Seitz, called on Congress to spend more than $20 billion on immigration initiatives and to ‘reject measures that further restrict access to asylum.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is asking Congress to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on programs that will have the effect of ensuring illegal immigrants continue to pour across America’s borders.

Left-wing El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz submitted a lengthy letter on April 25 urging lawmakers to provide resources for various government and non-profit-run initiatives for the upcoming 2025 fiscal year.

Seitz is currently the chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration.

Some of the programs Seitz singles out tackle noble causes like human trafficking, child labor, and assisting torture survivors. Others seek to speed up court hearings for illegal immigrants, or what the letter calls “noncitizens.”

In total, the USCCB is calling on Congress to spend more than $20 billion dollars.

Immigration policy in the United States has been a top-tier campaign issue ever since Donald Trump famously told American voters he was going to “build a big, beautiful wall” across the southern border when he first ran for president.

In an interview with Time magazine last month, Trump said he intends to deport upwards of 20 million illegal immigrants if he is reelected in 2024.

Pope Francis as well as other Catholic clergy have taken several not-so-subtle jabs at Trump over the past eight years.

During a flight back to the Vatican from Mexico in 2016, Francis said that “a person who only thinks about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.”

In 2019, then-president of the USCCB, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, along with then-chairman of its committee on migration, Bishop Joe Vásquez, rebuked Trump in an open letter for wanting to build a wall across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The wall first and foremost is a symbol of division and animosity between two friendly countries,” they stated.

Seitz’s letter echoes those remarks.

“The Catholic Church acknowledges the right of countries to maintain their borders and the responsibility of governments to protect the people within their borders, consistent with the common good,” it reads. “At the same time… more prosperous nations have a greater obligation to accommodate” and “protect the humanitarian needs of migrants and refugees.”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon strongly denounced the USCCB’s efforts while Trump was still in office. The Catholic hierarchy is “one of the worst instigators of this open borders policy,” he remarked at the time. U.S. bishops “need illegal aliens to fill the churches,” he also said.

Seitz essentially confirmed Bannon’s comments when in his letter he urged Congress to “reject measures that further restrict access to asylum, curtail due process for noncitizens, and create authorities inconsistent with the United States’ obligations under international law.”

Only a “minority [of illegal immigrants]… pose genuine risks to public safety or national security,” he also alleged.

In the summer of 2020, during the run-up to the presidential election, Seitz was photographed kneeling and holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign at a protest. The Black Lives Matter Global Network promotes abortion and LGBT ideology and is rooted in Marxism.

In a rambling 2,500-word commentary published in Jesuit-run America magazine in September, just one month before the election, he praised the “step forward” that Kamala Harris would bring if the radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT Democrat became the first female vice president. He also remarked in the essay that he was “encouraged by the Biden campaign’s promises to address” so-called “climate change.”

Seitz has parroted other globalist and pro-open borders talking points on other occasions in recent months.

“Immigrant workers are integral to the life of our nation… they labor for us all. Without their contributions, American communities would grind to a standstill,” he claimed in an April 15 statement.

Seitz told the left-wing outlet Crux in February that “rhetoric always ramps up” around election time about blaming immigrants and that there needs to be a “humane way of having an orderly border.”

America First lawmakers and Christian nationalists have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that a wall is the surest way that the U.S. can have an “orderly border.” They also point out that unchecked immigration without limits leads to social conflict and long-term harm to the common good of the United States due to many illegals not assimilating into American society nor embracing the values that undergird Western Civilization.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former apostolic nuncio to the United States, has often argued that flooding Western nations with third-world foreigners is part of a global effort to de-Christianize the West and create a quasi-pagan one-world totalitarian planet.

